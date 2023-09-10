San Marino vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for San Marino vs Slovenia as well as the latest information from the San Marino Olympic Stadium.
How to watch San Marino vs Slovenia?
If you want to watch San Marino vs Slovenia live on TV, you can follow the match on Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

What time is the match San Marino vs Slovenia in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player from Slovenia
Andraz Sporar, a 29-year-old striker who plays in Greece for Panathinaikos. He has just scored a brace against Northern Ireland. He has scored three goals in eight matches for his club this season. With the national team he has played 45 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists.
Watch out for this player in San Marino
Luca Ceccaroli, a 28-year-old striker who plays for Tre Penne. The striker managed to score eight goals in 31 games last season. He has played a total of 15 matches for the San Marino national team, where he has not scored a goal.
How does Slovenia arrive?
Slovenia are coming off a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland in their most recent encounter. They have won three of their five matches in the Euro qualifiers. They are currently third in Group H with 10 points, with the same number of points as Denmark.
How does San Marino arrive?
San Marino has lost all five matches it has played in the Euro qualifiers. They have not won since 2004, when they won a friendly against Liechtenstein. Moreover, they have not scored a goal since November 2022. They are bottom of Group H with zero points, zero goals scored and 17 conceded;
Background
These two teams have met six times in history and Slovenia has won all six times. The last time they met was in March 2023 in the European Championship Qualifiers where the Slovenians won 2-0 with two goals in the first minutes of the second half.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the San Marino Olympic Stadium, located in the city of Serravalle. It was inaugurated in 1969 and has a capacity for 6664 spectators.
Preview of the match
San Marino and Slovenia will meet in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the Euro 2024 Qualification. Both teams are in Group H along with Finland, Denmark, Kazakhstan and Northern Ireland.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.