Albania vs Poland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch EURO 2024 qualifiers
Follow here Albania vs Poland live score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Albania vs Poland live. In addition to the most recent information from the Air Albania Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Poland: Robert Lewandowski

The 35 year old striker from Barcelona is improving his performances in the EURO 2024 qualifiers, since he is now the top scorer of the team in 4 matchdays; he has scored 3 goals and 1 assist in 4 matches. Last time he played was last weekend and he scored the 2 goals to win the match against Faroe Islands. Will he appear tomorrow vs Albania?

Player to watch from Albania: Nedim Bajrami

The 24 year old midfielder from Sassuolo is having a blast of a EURO 2024 qualifiers, since in 4 matches he has scored 3 goals and has assisted once making him the player with more goal involvements in the whole team, and also, he is the second best performer of the whole team, behind Yiber Ramadani. Bajrami has a 7.10 rating. Will he appear tomorrow vs Poland?

Last XI from Poland

Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Tomasz Kedziora , Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kawior; Michal Skoras, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zieliński, Jakub Kamiński; Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik
Last XI from Albania

Etrit Berisha; Mario Mitaj, Berat Djimsiti, Aridan Ismajli, Elseid Hysaj; Ylber Ramadani, Kristjan Asllani; Talent Seferi, Nedim Bajrami, Jasir Asani; Sokół, Cikalleshi
When and where to watch Albania vs Poland live and online?

The game will be broadcast by FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 1, but if you want to watch it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Times for the match

These are some of the times for tomorrow's match 

Argentina: 3:45 p.m

Bolivia: 2:45 p.m
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.

Chile: 1:45 p.m

Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

USA (ET): 2:45 p.m.

Spain: 8:45 p.m

Mexico: 12:45 p.m

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru12:45 p.m

Uruguay: 2:45 p.m

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m

Poland come from a win

The team from Fernando Santos has not been having a very good EURO 2024 qualifiers run, since in 4 matches they have won twice and lost twice. In the first match they lost 3-1 vs Czech Republic, in the second matchday they won 1-0 vs Albania, in the third matchday they lost 3-2 vs Moldova and in the last matchday they won 2-0 vs Faroe Islands, with a brace from Robert Lewandowski. Can Poland pick up their third win tomorrow vs Albania?
Albania come from a draw

The team from the Brazilian Sylvinho has been also on good form in the EURO 2024 qualifiers, since in 4 matches they have won 2 times, drawn 1 time and lost 1. The first game they lost 1-0 vs Poland, in the second matchday they won 2-0 vs Moldova, in the third match they won 1-3 vs Faroe Islands, in the last match they drew 1-1 vs Czech Republic. The goalscorers where Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami. Will Albania play well vs Poland tomorrow?
Where will the match be?

The Air Albania Stadium, (Also known as Arena Kombetare) located in Tirana, Albania, will be the venue for this duel between two teams looking for the second place in their group. This stadium has capacity for 21,690 fans.


 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EURO 2024 qualifiers match: Albania vs Poland Live Updates!

My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Albania and Poland corresponding to matchday 5 of the EURO 2024 qualifiers. The meeting will take place in Air Albania Stadium. It will start at 12:45 pm


 

