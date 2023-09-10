Martinique vs Curacao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Martinique - Curacao Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Martinique - Curacao live on TV, your options are: CBS Sport
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
Last lineup Curacao National Team
T. Doornbusch, N. Markelo, J. Gaari, L. Bacuna, S. Floranus, J. Margaritha, K. Felida, G. Roemeratoe, K. Gorre, B. Kuwas, J. Bacuna.
Last lineup Martinique National Team
Y. Clementia, B. Moltenis, F. Poulolo, L. Larade, J. Corinus, D. Herelle, C. Mandouki, E. Reuperne, M. Biron, B. Labeu, K. Fabien.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
How does Curacao arrive?
On the other hand, the Curaçao national soccer team had a very similar start to their opponent this afternoon and, like Martinique, they are at the bottom of Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League with 0 points after a defeat in their debut. Curaçao faced Trinidad and Tobago, where they suffered a narrow defeat on Thursday, September 7.
How does Martinique arrive?
The Martinique National Team comes into this match in last place in Group A after losing its CONCACAF Nations League debut against Panama by a resounding score of 3 goals to 0 and, thanks to that goal difference and defeat, the Martinicans are at the bottom of their sector after one day of play in this tournament.
Matchday 2
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused for the FIFA date and, this Sunday afternoon, we will have a match corresponding to the CONCACAF Nations League. The Pierre Aiker stadium will witness this clash between the national team of Martinique and the national team of Curacao. Both teams will be looking for a win that will take them out of the bottom of their section, as they both share Group A and are struggling to get out of the last places. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Stadium Pierre Aiker
The match between Martinique - Curaçao will be played at the Pierre Aiker Stadium, in Fort de France, Martinique. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm (ET).
