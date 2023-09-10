Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro qualifiers
Photo: Disclosure/Kazakhstan

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:02 AMan hour ago

Watch Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:57 PMan hour ago

Speak, Magomed Adiev!

"We lost – What is it? on the scoreboard is; what the game reflects. But the game was heading towards a draw. They had their chances and we had ours. I had a feeling the game would end in a draw. But we missed a goal and didn't take advantage of our opportunities."
11:52 PMan hour ago

Probably Kazakhstan!

Shatskiy; Bystrov, Marochkin and Alip; Skvortsov, Tagybergen, Darabayev and Vorogovskiy; Kuat and Zaybutdinov; Aymbetov.
11:47 PMan hour ago

How do you get to Kazakhstan?

 Kazakhstan arrives for the game after a defeat in the last match to Finland 1-0, at home. The team occupies fourth place with nine points.
11:42 PMan hour ago

Speak, Isaac Price!

“I can’t put into words what I felt. I was over the moon as soon as I saw him come in,” said the 19-year-old. “There were so many emotions. I'm very proud, but it was a difficult result to obtain in the end.”

“Everything happened very quickly, but I have to take advantage of these opportunities and improve. There were times in the game where I was a little sloppy or not strong enough. I think I still have to evolve and improve a lot to prove that I'm ready."

“The coach believed in me from the beginning, which is great. Great. He told me he thinks I'm good enough to play and it's okay. That's why I'm here. When I'm there, I need to be a little tidier, a little more organized, so I hope I can do that.”

 “I just saw Sav (George Saville) run in front of me, so I checked my run and went to the back post,” he said. “I think it was Conor McMenamin who crossed, and he jumped perfectly for me to pass by.

“My whole family got in touch with me after the game and sent nice messages, so it’s great. It's fantastic to have your support.”

“I think we showed that we are good enough; we created a lot of opportunities against Slovenia and we could have scored four or five, but at the other end of the field we conceded four, which we didn&rsquot; is enough and we know it.

“We need to improve defensively, but if we continue like this offensively, I think we will do well.”

11:37 PMan hour ago

Probably Northern Ireland!

Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Evans, McNair and Brown; Shea Charles; McMenamin, Price, Saville and Kennedy; Dion Charles
11:32 PMan hour ago

How do you get to Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland arrives for the game after four consecutive defeats in the Euro Qualifiers. The team has just three points and occupies fifth place.
11:27 PM2 hours ago

ELIMINATORY

Euro Qualifiers are a series of qualifying games played by national football teams from Europe to determine which teams will qualify for the final stage of the tournament. This final stage is scheduled in some pre-defined countries. Division into groups: Teams are usually divided into groups, where they compete in round-trip matches. The number of groups and teams in each group may vary depending on the tournament edition. Scoring: Teams earn points based on match results (win, draw, or loss). Typically, a certain number of points are awarded for a win and half that number for a draw. Ranking: At the end of group matches, teams are ranked based on the number of points accumulated.

The teams that occupy the top positions in each group usually qualify directly for the Euro Cup. Play-off places: Some editions of the Euro Cup Qualifiers also have play-off places for teams that did not qualify directly. Teams that did not finish top of their groups could be given the chance to compete in the play-offs. Finals: Teams that qualify directly or via play-offs advance to the finals of the Eurocup, where they join the host teams and compete in the main tournament.

Photo: Disclosure/Kazakhstan
Photo: Disclosure/Kazakhstan
11:22 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Astana Arena

The Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland game will be played at Astana Arena, with a capacity of 51.755 people.
11:17 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Euro qualifiers: Kazakhstan vs Northern Ireland live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo