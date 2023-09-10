Montenegro vs Bulgaria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Montenegro vs Bulgaria Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Montenegro vs Bulgaria Euro Qualifiers.
What time is the Montenegro vs Bulgaria Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Montenegro vs Bulgaria of September 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 am on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 am on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 12:00 pm ET on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.
México: 10:00 am on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
Paraguay: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Perú: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 12:00 pm on Star+.
Bulgaria's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Dimitar Mitov, Dimo Krastev, Ilia Gruev, Alex Petkov, Andrian Kraev, Ivaylo Chochev, Ivan Orlinov Yordanov, Viktor Popov, Preslav Borukov, Lukas Petkov and Kiril Despodov.
Montenegro's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Milan Mijatovic, Zarko Tomasevic, Stefan Savic, Risto Radunovic, Adam Marusic, Aleksandar Scekic, Marko Jankovic, Vukan Savicevic, Vladmir Jovovic, Nikola Krstovic and Stefan Mugosa.
Players to watch from Bulgaria
The next three players are considered key to Bulgaria's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Montenegro. Player Kiril Despodov (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Radoslav Kirilov (#99) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Bulgaria
Likewise, Bulgaria is in group G of the tournament. They are in sixth position in the group with 0 points after 0 games won, 2 drawn and 2 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Sunday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Iran on September 7, 2023, the match ended in a 1-0 defeat at the Hristo Botev Stadium and thus they achieved their second defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Montenegro
The next three players are considered key to Montenegro's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Bulgaria. The player Stefan Mugosa (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward Nikola Krstovic (#11) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 36-year-old goalkeeper Milan Mijatovic (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Montenegro Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal. on Sunday.
Montenegro
The Montenegrin football team is in Group G along with Serbia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Lithuania. They are in third place in the group with 5 points after achieving 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Lithuania on September 7, 2023 resulted in a draw, the match ended 2-2 at the S. Darius and S. Gireno Stadium and thus they achieved their second draw of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Podgorica City Stadium is located in the city of Podgorica, Montenegro. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 15,200 spectators and was inaugurated in 1945. It is the home of the Budućnost Podgorica Club of the First Division of Montenegro and had a renovation in 2000.