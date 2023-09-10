Hong Kong vs Brunei LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Hong Kong vs Brunei International Friendly match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Brunei
Razimie Ramlli, a 33-year-old striker who plays in the Singapore League for DPMM FC. He has a total of 16 caps for Brunei where he has scored six goals and one assist.
Be careful with this player in Hong Kong
Everton Camargo, 32-year-old forward who plays for the Lee Man Warriors. This season he has scored two goals and an assist in three games with his club. He has only played one game with the National Team and took advantage of it to score
How does Brunei arrive?
This will be their first match of the year. They are coming from the AFF Championship to close the 2022 where they lost in all the group matches. They finished last in Group A with zero points, two goals scored and 22 conceded. They have not won since November 2022 when they thrashed Timor-Leste 6-2.
How does Hong Kong arrive?
The Hong Kong National Team has played five friendly matches in 2023, losing three of them and drawing two. The last time they won was on September 21 in a friendly match where they beat Burma.
Background
These two teams have met twice, with a favorable balance for Hong Kong, which won both matches. Both were in 1985 in the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers, where Hong Kong won the first leg 8-0 and the second leg 1-5, leaving a 1-13 aggregate score;
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Hong Kong Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1953 and has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hong Kong and Bruneéi will face each other in an international friendly match;
