Goal and highlights: Martinique 1-0 Curacao in CONCACAF Nations League 2023

96’ FT
The match ends. Martinique 1-0 Curacao.
90’
The referee adds six minutes to the match.
87'
In the final stretch of the match, Curaçao is constantly looking for an equalizer.
86'
In the final stretch of the match, Curaçao is constantly looking for an equalizer.
82'
Yellow card for Carlo Rabathaly
78' Goal disallowed
Curaçao goal disallowed for offside.
76' Substitution
Martinique: Ambroise Felicitet is replaced by Jeremie Corinus.
70' Substitution
Martinique: Carlo Rabathaly replaces Karl Fabien.
Curaçao: Justin Ogenia and Jafar Arias join and Nathangelo Markelo and Brandley Kuwas leave.
69'
Yellow Card to Mickael Biron
68' RED CARD
Red card to Leandro Bacuna.
67'
We passed the hour mark and Martinique suffered when they failed to score the penalty to extend their lead.
63'
PENALTY MISSED! Mickael Biron misses the penalty and the score remains the same.
61' PENALTY
The referee awards a penalty kick to Martinique.
60'
Jurien Gaari is cautioned.
53'
CLOSE TO AN EQUALIZER! Bacuna's shot goes just over the crossbar.
50'
Yellow card for Jeremie Corinus
48' GOAL!
GOAL MARTINIQUE! Scored by Labeu.
46'
The second half begins.
45'+2 HT
First half ends. Martinique 0-0 Curaçao.
45'
The referee adds two minutes to the first half.
43'
Kenji Gorré's first-time shot from Kenji Gorré skims just past the far post.
40'
At the end of the first half, both teams were looking for a goal to go to the break with the advantage.
39'
Clementia! The local goalkeeper is the hero, deflecting a powerful shot from Bacuna.
35'
Labeu hurts himself on the field and medical assistance comes in to attend to him.
31'
We passed the half-hour mark and the visitors kept up the pressure.
30'
Chance for Curaçao. Brandley Kuwas shoots and Yannis Clementia blocks it.
22'
Biron's shot passes very close to the goal. Curaçao is saved.
18'
A series of rebounds in the area where Martinique came close to scoring after shots on goal.
15'
We reached the first quarter of the match where the visitors were more dangerous in the opponent's area.
8'
Margaritha's powerful shot passes very close to the right corner.
5'
The medical assistants come in to attend to Biron.
0'
The match starts
Next match
In Matchday 3 of Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League, Curaçao will face Panama on October 13, while Martinique will do the same against El Salvador.
Win or win
In order for both to get out of the bottom of their sector, they need a win to tie their other group rivals, Panama, Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago, with 3 units.
Warm up
Both teams are warming up on the stadium field.
Lineup Curacao
T. Doornbusch, N. Markelo, J. Gaari, L. Bacuna, S. Floranus, J. Margaritha, K. Felida, G. Roemeratoe, K. Gorre, B. Kuwas, J. Bacuna.
Lineup Martinique
To be confirmed
Absences
For this match, both teams will have all their players available to play in this qualifier.
Data
A loss for either of these two teams would seriously complicate the path to a top-two result and advancement to the quarterfinal round, so taking three points will be a priority.
The arrival
They are here! Both the Martinique and Curaçao national teams are already at the Pierre Aliker stadium to play this match of the second day of the Nations League.
Background
The history between these two teams is very short, as they have only met twice; those matches ended in a one-goal draw and, in the most recent one, Curacao won by a score of 2-1.
The stadium
The venue for this match will be the Pierre Aliker, a soccer stadium located in the city of Fort de France, Martinique, which hosts the matches of local teams as well as the national team. It has a capacity to host a little more than 18,000 spectators.
We begin!
All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of the second matchday of the CONCACAF Nations League, between the bottom two teams in Group A, Martinique and Curacao, two teams that need a win to get out of the bottom of the standings. Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Last lineup Curacao National Team
T. Doornbusch, N. Markelo, J. Gaari, L. Bacuna, S. Floranus, J. Margaritha, K. Felida, G. Roemeratoe, K. Gorre, B. Kuwas, J. Bacuna.
Last lineup Martinique National Team
Y. Clementia, B. Moltenis, F. Poulolo, L. Larade, J. Corinus, D. Herelle, C. Mandouki, E. Reuperne, M. Biron, B. Labeu, K. Fabien.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
To be confirmed.
How does Curacao arrive?
On the other hand, the Curaçao national soccer team had a very similar start to their opponent this afternoon and, like Martinique, they are at the bottom of Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League with 0 points after a defeat in their debut. Curaçao faced Trinidad and Tobago, where they suffered a narrow defeat on Thursday, September 7.
How does Martinique arrive?
The Martinique National Team comes into this match in last place in Group A after losing its CONCACAF Nations League debut against Panama by a resounding score of 3 goals to 0 and, thanks to that goal difference and defeat, the Martinicans are at the bottom of their sector after one day of play in this tournament.
Matchday 2
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused for the FIFA date and, this Sunday afternoon, we will have a match corresponding to the CONCACAF Nations League. The Pierre Aiker stadium will witness this clash between the national team of Martinique and the national team of Curacao. Both teams will be looking for a win that will take them out of the bottom of their section, as they both share Group A and are struggling to get out of the last places. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory?
The match will be played at the Stadium Pierre Aiker
The match between Martinique - Curaçao will be played at the Pierre Aiker Stadium, in Fort de France, Martinique. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm (ET).
