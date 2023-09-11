Goal and highlights: Martinique 1-0 Curacao in CONCACAF Nations League 2023
10:03 PM17 minutes ago

96’ FT

The match ends. Martinique 1-0 Curacao.
9:57 PM22 minutes ago

90’

The referee adds six minutes to the match.
9:47 PM33 minutes ago

87'

In the final stretch of the match, Curaçao is constantly looking for an equalizer.
9:45 PM35 minutes ago

86'

9:42 PM38 minutes ago

82'

Yellow card for Carlo Rabathaly
9:39 PM40 minutes ago

78' Goal disallowed

Curaçao goal disallowed for offside.
9:34 PMan hour ago

76' Substitution

Martinique: Ambroise Felicitet is replaced by Jeremie Corinus.
9:30 PMan hour ago

70' Substitution

Martinique: Carlo Rabathaly replaces Karl Fabien.

Curaçao: Justin Ogenia and Jafar Arias join and Nathangelo Markelo and Brandley Kuwas leave.

9:29 PMan hour ago

69'

Yellow Card to Mickael Biron
9:28 PMan hour ago

68' RED CARD

Red card to Leandro Bacuna.
9:24 PMan hour ago

67'

We passed the hour mark and Martinique suffered when they failed to score the penalty to extend their lead.
9:23 PMan hour ago

63'

PENALTY MISSED! Mickael Biron misses the penalty and the score remains the same.
9:21 PMan hour ago

61' PENALTY

The referee awards a penalty kick to Martinique.
9:20 PMan hour ago

60'

Jurien Gaari is cautioned.
9:12 PMan hour ago

53'

CLOSE TO AN EQUALIZER! Bacuna's shot goes just over the crossbar.
9:08 PMan hour ago

50'

Yellow card for Jeremie Corinus
9:08 PMan hour ago

48' GOAL!

GOAL MARTINIQUE! Scored by Labeu.
9:05 PMan hour ago

46'

The second half begins.
8:48 PM2 hours ago

45'+2 HT

First half ends. Martinique 0-0 Curaçao.
8:46 PM2 hours ago

45'

The referee adds two minutes to the first half.
8:46 PM2 hours ago

43'

Kenji Gorré's first-time shot from Kenji Gorré skims just past the far post.
8:43 PM2 hours ago

40'

At the end of the first half, both teams were looking for a goal to go to the break with the advantage.
8:42 PM2 hours ago

39'

Clementia! The local goalkeeper is the hero, deflecting a powerful shot from Bacuna.
8:37 PM2 hours ago

35'

Labeu hurts himself on the field and medical assistance comes in to attend to him.
8:33 PM2 hours ago

31'

We passed the half-hour mark and the visitors kept up the pressure.
8:32 PM2 hours ago

30'

Chance for Curaçao. Brandley Kuwas shoots and Yannis Clementia blocks it.
8:27 PM2 hours ago

22'

Biron's shot passes very close to the goal. Curaçao is saved.
8:21 PM2 hours ago

18'

A series of rebounds in the area where Martinique came close to scoring after shots on goal.
8:17 PM2 hours ago

15'

We reached the first quarter of the match where the visitors were more dangerous in the opponent's area.
8:10 PM2 hours ago

8'

Margaritha's powerful shot passes very close to the right corner.
8:05 PM2 hours ago

5'

The medical assistants come in to attend to Biron.
8:02 PM2 hours ago

0'

The match starts
7:50 PM3 hours ago

Next match

In Matchday 3 of Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League, Curaçao will face Panama on October 13, while Martinique will do the same against El Salvador.
7:46 PM3 hours ago

Win or win

In order for both to get out of the bottom of their sector, they need a win to tie their other group rivals, Panama, Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago, with 3 units.
4:04 PM6 hours ago

Warm up

Both teams are warming up on the stadium field.
3:50 PM6 hours ago

Lineup Curacao

T. Doornbusch, N. Markelo, J. Gaari, L. Bacuna, S. Floranus, J. Margaritha, K. Felida, G. Roemeratoe, K. Gorre, B. Kuwas, J. Bacuna.
3:50 PM7 hours ago

Lineup Martinique

To be confirmed
3:38 PM7 hours ago

Absences

For this match, both teams will have all their players available to play in this qualifier.
3:36 PM7 hours ago

Data

A loss for either of these two teams would seriously complicate the path to a top-two result and advancement to the quarterfinal round, so taking three points will be a priority.
3:22 PM7 hours ago

The arrival

They are here! Both the Martinique and Curaçao national teams are already at the Pierre Aliker stadium to play this match of the second day of the Nations League.
3:17 PM7 hours ago

Background

The history between these two teams is very short, as they have only met twice; those matches ended in a one-goal draw and, in the most recent one, Curacao won by a score of 2-1.
3:13 PM7 hours ago

The stadium

The venue for this match will be the Pierre Aliker, a soccer stadium located in the city of Fort de France, Martinique, which hosts the matches of local teams as well as the national team. It has a capacity to host a little more than 18,000 spectators.

3:06 PM7 hours ago

We begin!

All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of the second matchday of the CONCACAF Nations League, between the bottom two teams in Group A, Martinique and Curacao, two teams that need a win to get out of the bottom of the standings. Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
12:03 AMa day ago

11:53 PMa day ago

Last lineup Curacao National Team

T. Doornbusch, N. Markelo, J. Gaari, L. Bacuna, S. Floranus, J. Margaritha, K. Felida, G. Roemeratoe, K. Gorre, B. Kuwas, J. Bacuna.
11:48 PMa day ago

Last lineup Martinique National Team

Y. Clementia, B. Moltenis, F. Poulolo, L. Larade, J. Corinus, D. Herelle, C. Mandouki, E. Reuperne, M. Biron, B. Labeu, K. Fabien.
11:43 PMa day ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

To be confirmed.
11:38 PMa day ago

How does Curacao arrive?

On the other hand, the Curaçao national soccer team had a very similar start to their opponent this afternoon and, like Martinique, they are at the bottom of Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League with 0 points after a defeat in their debut. Curaçao faced Trinidad and Tobago, where they suffered a narrow defeat on Thursday, September 7.

11:33 PMa day ago

How does Martinique arrive?

The Martinique National Team comes into this match in last place in Group A after losing its CONCACAF Nations League debut against Panama by a resounding score of 3 goals to 0 and, thanks to that goal difference and defeat, the Martinicans are at the bottom of their sector after one day of play in this tournament.

 

 

11:28 PMa day ago

Matchday 2

The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused for the FIFA date and, this Sunday afternoon, we will have a match corresponding to the CONCACAF Nations League. The Pierre Aiker stadium will witness this clash between the national team of Martinique and the national team of Curacao. Both teams will be looking for a win that will take them out of the bottom of their section, as they both share Group A and are struggling to get out of the last places. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve the victory?
11:23 PMa day ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Pierre Aiker

The match between Martinique - Curaçao will be played at the Pierre Aiker Stadium, in Fort de France, Martinique. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm (ET).
 
11:18 PMa day ago

