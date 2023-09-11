El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is the El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago match for CONCACAF Nations League 2023?
This is the start time of the game El Salvador vs Trinidad and Tobago of September 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:10 pm.
Bolivia: 10:10 pm.
Brasil: 11:10 pm.
Chile: 11:10 pm.
Colombia: 9:10 pm.
Ecuador: 9:10 pm.
Estados Unidos: 10:10 pm ET on CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+.
México: 8:10 pm.
Paraguay: 11:10 pm.
Perú: 10:10 pm.
Uruguay: 11:10 pm.
Venezuela: 10:10 pm.
Trinidad and Tobago's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Denzil Smith, Justin Garcia, Aubrey David, Ross Russell, Shannon Gomez, Neveal Hackshaw, Daniel Phillips, Andre Rampersad, Kaïlé Auvray, Ryan Telfer and Malcolm Shaw.
Last lineup of El Salvador
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Tomas Romero, Erick Cabalceta, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas, Alex Roldan, Christian Martínez, Narciso Orellana, Joaquín Rivas, Leonardo Menjívar, Brayan Gil and Amando Moreno.
Players to watch from Trinidad and Tobago
The next three players are considered key to Trinidad and Tobago's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against El Salvador. Player Ryan Telfer (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Kaïlé Auvray (#20) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 23-year-old goalkeeper Denzil Smith (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Trinidad and Tobago
Similarly, Trinidad and Tobago is in Group A of the tournament. They are in third position in the group with 3 points after 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the next round and to do so they will have to emerge winners in Sunday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Curacao on September 7, 2023, the match ended in a 1-0 victory at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and thus they achieved their first victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from El Salvador
The next three players are considered key to El Salvador's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Trinidad and Tobago. The player Amando Moreno (#12) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Defender Alex Roldan (#15) is another distributor of the game on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 22-year-old goalkeeper Tomas Romero (#18) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
El Salvador
The El Salvador soccer team is in Group A along with Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Guatemala, Curacao and Martinique. They are in fifth place in the group with 0 points after achieving 0 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss. They seek to advance to the next phase and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Guatemala on September 7, 2023 resulted in a defeat, the match ended 2 to 0 at the Mateo Flores National Stadium and thus they achieved their first defeat of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Mágico González Stadium is located in the city of San Salvador, El Salvador and is one of the oldest soccer stadiums in El Salvador. It will be the headquarters of this match, it has a capacity of 30,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on October 23, 1933 and its construction cost 12 million dollars.