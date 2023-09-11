Latvia vs Wales LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Latvia vs Wales in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player in Wales
With James out, Kieffer Moore, a 31-year-old striker who plays for Bournemouth, has to step up to the plate. Last season with his club he scored four goals in 29 games. With the Wales national team he has scored in 35 games where he has scored ten goals and provided two assists.
Watch out for this player in Latvia
Eduard Emsis, 27-year-old midfielder who plays in Norway for Rauffos. He has 27 caps for the Latvian national team with which he has scored two goals and provided two assists. His last goal with the national team was this 2023 against Turkey, in a match in which he was sent off.
How does Wales arrive?
Wales are coming from a goalless draw against South Korea. Although they have lost the last two matches of the Eurocup Qualifiers against Turkey and Armenia. They are fourth in Group D with four points, three behind Croatia and six behind Turkey, which leads the group.
How does Latvia arrive?
Latvia is coming from six consecutive defeats. In addition, in their last match they received a 5-0 drubbing against the Croatian National Team. The last time they won was in the semifinals of the Baltic Cup where they defeated Estonia in the penalty shootout. Right now they are bottom of group D with zero points, three goals scored and 11 conceded.
Background
The two teams have met twice and Wales has won both times. The last time they met was in March where Wales won 1-0 after Moore's goal. The first duel was in 2004 in a friendly match that ended with a 0-2 score.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Skonto Stadium, located in the city of Riga. It was inaugurated on June 28, 2000 and has a capacity for 8087 spectators.
Preview of the match
Latvia and Wales will meet in the match corresponding to the sixth day of Eurocup Qualifying, although both teams have played four matches. They are in group D together with Turkey, Croatia and Armenia.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Latvia vs Wales in Euro 2024 Qualification
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.