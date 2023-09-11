Portugal vs Luxembourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
FPF

2:45 AM11 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Portugal vs Luxembourg match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:40 AM16 minutes ago

What time is Portugal vs Luxembourg match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Portugal vs Luxembourg of 11th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX

Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

2:35 AM21 minutes ago

Luxembourg's squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Moris, Ralph Schon, Tiago Pereira

Defenders: Maxime Chanot, Enes Mahmutovic, Dirk Carlson, Seid Korac, Eldin Dzogovic, Mica Pinto, Laurent Jans, Marvin Martins

Midfielders: Florian Bohnert, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Lars Gerson, Christopher Martins, Aiman Dardari, Danel Sinani, Vincent Thill, Leandro Barreiro, Mathias Olesen, Timothe Rupil, Sébastien Thill

Forwards: Alessio Curci

Coach: Luc Holtz

2:30 AM26 minutes ago

Portugal's squad

Goalkeepers: Rui Patrício, José Sá, Diogo Costa

Defenders: Nélson Semedo, António Silva, Rúben Dias, Tote Gomes, Gonçalo Inácio, Diogo Dalot, João Cancelo

Midfielders: João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Otávio, Pedro Neto, Vitinha

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Ricardo Horta, Rafael Leão, Diogo Jota

Coach: Roberto Martínez

2:25 AM31 minutes ago

The Red Lions

With a 66% record, Luxemburgo are in third place on 10 points, the same as Slovakia, who have the edge on goal difference. The Red Lions are on a run of three wins, one draw and one defeat.
2:20 AM36 minutes ago

Team of the Quinas

With 15 points to their name, Portugal are comfortably top of Group J. The Selecao have a 100% record, with five wins from five games.
2:15 AM41 minutes ago

Cup

Uefa
Uefa
2:10 AMan hour ago

How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, who have already qualified as hosts, with Russia currently suspended. The remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The top two from each group qualify for the final phase.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.

2:05 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Portugal vs Luxembourg live this Monday (11), at the Algarve Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
2:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Portugal vs Luxembourg Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
