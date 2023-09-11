Portugal vs Luxembourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Portugal vs Luxembourg match live?
What time is Portugal vs Luxembourg match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Luxembourg's squad
Defenders: Maxime Chanot, Enes Mahmutovic, Dirk Carlson, Seid Korac, Eldin Dzogovic, Mica Pinto, Laurent Jans, Marvin Martins
Midfielders: Florian Bohnert, Yvandro Borges Sanches, Lars Gerson, Christopher Martins, Aiman Dardari, Danel Sinani, Vincent Thill, Leandro Barreiro, Mathias Olesen, Timothe Rupil, Sébastien Thill
Forwards: Alessio Curci
Coach: Luc Holtz
Portugal's squad
Defenders: Nélson Semedo, António Silva, Rúben Dias, Tote Gomes, Gonçalo Inácio, Diogo Dalot, João Cancelo
Midfielders: João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Otávio, Pedro Neto, Vitinha
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonçalo Ramos, João Félix, Ricardo Horta, Rafael Leão, Diogo Jota
Coach: Roberto Martínez
The Red Lions
Team of the Quinas
Cup
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!