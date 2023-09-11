Myanmar vs Nepal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Myanmar vs Nepal live, as well as the latest information coming out of Myanmar. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Nepal Possible Lineup
Nepal can field the following players in order to contest the clash against Myanmar. Kiran, Sanish, Tamang, Chand, D. Tamang, Dangi, Limbu, Bista, Ghalan, Awas and Magar.
Myanmar Possible Lineup
Burma may field the following players in order to contest the clash against Nepal. Sann, Zeyar Lin, Thiha, Kyaw, Nanda, Wai Lin, Nyein, Win Hein, Mg Lwin, Paing and Lwin.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 horas
Bolivia: 5:00 horas
Brasil: 6:00 horas
Chile: 6:00 horas
Colombia: 4:00 horas
Ecuador: 4:00 horas
USA (ET): 5:00 horas
Spain: 12:00 horas
Mexico: 4:00 horas
Paraguay: 6:00 horas
Peru: 4:00 horas
Uruguay: 7:00 horas
Where to watch?
The match between Burma vs Nepal can be watched on Burma's YouTube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last Match between them
In the last match between Myanmar and Nepal, neither side managed to take the lead. There were many chances but no goals for either side as the score remained scoreless. Despite the draw, Nepal managed to stop the negative streak against Myanmar where in three encounters they had not won any but the superiority was of Myanmar who got the three victories.
History
These teams have played each other a total of four times where Myanmar has won more matches than its rival. The Burmese team has won on three occasions and on one occasion they have played to a draw. Nepal has not claimed a win in any of the four matches they have played. Now, Nepal has the chance to win their first match against Myanmar to break their negative record.
Last match Nepal
Nepal managed to break a three-game losing streak by beating Pakistan 1-0 on Matchday 3 of the SAFF Championship with a late goal from Chaudhary to give the team three points and a boost of energy for their upcoming matches. This victory breaks a very negative streak, as they were not raising their heads match after match. Although the goal came late in the game, the locals were not able to get back to winning ways.
Last Match Myanmar
Myanmar managed to beat Macau in a friendly match where the visitors dominated throughout the game and managed to take a comfortable victory, taking the lead from the first half with Moe Aung scoring the first goal of the match and allowing the visitors to control possession and hold on to the result. With the scoreline at a minimum, Myanmar went into the half-time break with the lead. The second half did not change much in the course of the match where the visitors were to seal the match with Lwin's goal in the 93rd minute. In the end, Myanmar took the match with ease to get a good feeling for the upcoming matches.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Myanmar vs Nepal this Monday, September 11 at 12:00 Spanish time. The match is part of the friendly match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.