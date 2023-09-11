Camboya vs Macao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned here to follow Camboya vs Macao
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Camboya vs Macao live, as well as the latest information coming out of Camboya. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Macao Lineup
Macao can field the following players in order to contest the clash against Camboya. Fai, Filipe, Vitor, Kam, Chan, Leong, Cheong, Wa Keng, Pang, Chi-Seng and Niki.
Camboya Lineup
Camboya can field the following players in order to contest the clash against Macau. Soksela, Baraing, Krya, Sor, Thiva, Choun, Chanpolin, Kakada, Suhana, Soeuy and Sokumpheak.
Photo
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 horas
Bolivia: 7:00 horas
Brasil: 8:00 horas
Chile: 8:00 horas
Colombia: 6:00 horas
Ecuador: 6:00 horas
USA (ET): 7:00 horas
Spain: 14:00 horas
Mexico: 6:00 horas
Paraguay: 8:00 horas
Peru: 6:00 horas
Uruguay: 9:00 horas
Where to watch?
The match between Camboya vs Macao can be watched on Camboya's YouTube channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last Match Between Them
In the last match between Camboya and Macao, neither team managed to take the lead and the game ended with a draw. There were many chances but the goal did not come until the 28th minute when Bin scored for Camboya before the half hour mark. In the second half, Leong equalized to tie the match and earn a draw in a head-to-head for the first time.
History
These teams have played each other a total of eight times, with Camboya winning more than their opponents and by far. Camboya have won six times, while their opponents have only won once. In addition, on one occasion they have signed a draw.
Camboya Last Match
Camboya added a defeat to their record against Bangladesh by the minimum, 0-1. The match was very relaxed and neither side was out to win the game but the visitors found the net before the half hour mark with Rahman's goal. That was the only goal of the match which did not have many more chances, as it was a pace typical of the friendly matches of national teams at the beginning of the season.
Macao Last Match
Myanmar managed to beat Macao in a friendly match where the visitors dominated throughout the game and managed to take a comfortable victory, taking the lead from the first half with Moe Aung scoring the first goal of the match and allowing the visitors to control possession and hold on to the result. With the scoreline at a minimum, Myanmar went into the half-time break with the lead. The second half did not change much in the course of the match, where the visitors were to seal the game with a goal by Lwin in the 93rd minute. In the end, Myanmar took the match with ease to get a good feeling for the upcoming matches.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Camboya vs Macao this Monday, September 11 at 14:00 Spanish time. The match is part of the friendly match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.