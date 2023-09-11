Vietnam vs Palestine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream, Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Vietnam and Palestine have only played once before, in 2014, where Palestine won the match 3-1, with goals from Abuhabib, Salhi and Eid, while Van Quyet pulled one back.
Palestine's Squad
Palestine's squad for the friendlies are: Ali Tawfiq, Hamadi Rami, Kharoub Baraa, Adwi Rashid, Al Battat Musab, Hamed Yasser, Jondi Samer, Khaled Majed, Khalil Mohammed, Mahajna Amid, Rashid Mohammed, Termanini Michael, Abu-Alfa Ali, Abu Warda Mahmoud, Cantillana Jonathan, Farawi Mousa, Jaber Atta, Kharoub Oday, Maarouf Samir, Sawafta Ameed, Shobaki Bashar, Yameen Mohammed, Alaa Aldeen Hassan, Batran Islam, Chihadeh Saleh, Dabbagh Oday, Dahamshi Reebal, Maraaba Sameh, Salem Khaled, Seyam Tamer and Wadi Mahmoud.
Vietnam's Squad
Vietnam's squad for the friendlies are: Dang Van Lam, Tran Nguyen Manh, Bui Tien Dung, Chau Ngoc Quang, Doan Van Hau, Ho Tan Tai, Nguyen Van Toan, Phan Tuan Tai, Que Ngoc Hai, Vu Vuan Thanh, Do Duy Manh, Khuat Van Khang, Nguyen Duc Phu, Nguyen Hai Huy, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Pham Xuan Manh, Thai Ba Dat, Truong Tien Anh, Dinh Thanh Binh, Nguyen Van Toan, Nguyen Van Tung, Nham Manh Dung and Pham Tuan Hai.
Last competitions!
Vietnam, in their last competition, played in the Suzuki Cup, finishing first in group B with 10 points, one above Malaysia, three above Singapore and nine above Myanmar and Laos. The last major competition Palestine played was the Asia Cup Qualifying Tournament, where they finished top of group B with nine points, five clear of the Philippines, six of Mongolia and eight of Yemen.
Last Matches: Palestine
Palestine, on the other hand, have played three friendly matches. On June 14, they were held to a goalless draw by Indonesia. On June 20, they lost 2-0 to China, with goals from Wu Lei and Tyias Browning. And on Wednesday (6), the defeat came against Oman, 2-1.
Last Matches: Vietnam
Vietnam's last three matches have seen them lose one and win two. The defeat came in the final of the Suzuki Cup, 1-0 to Thailand on January 16, with a goal from Bunmathan. On June 15, at home, they won 1-0 against Hong Kong and on June 20, at home again, they won 1-0 against Syria.
