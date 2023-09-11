Armenia vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Armenia vs Croatia match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports 2
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Croatia
In Croatia, the presence of Bruno Petkovic stands out. The 28-year-old striker is a player who has already accumulated some experience in his career and has the opportunity to continue to make his name among the best in the qualifiers. In fact, he has just scored two of the five goals with which his team defeated Latvia in the previous matchday.
Key player - Armenia
In Armenia, the presence of Eduard Spertsyan stands out. The 23-year-old midfielder is one of the players with the best performance in his national team. His ability to help in the creation of dangerous plays in attack makes him one of the men to be referenced by his rivals.
Armenia vs Croatia history
Croatia
Croatia comes from a great victory over Latvia and got into the fight for a place in the European Championship. However, they have one more challenge before they have to face Turkey directly and they are obliged to win this match if they want to have chances.
Armenia
Armenia is coming from a draw in its visit to Turkey. The way the match went, it could be said that they dropped two points and now at home, they will have an unbeatable opportunity to get into the race to fight for the qualification.
Standings - Group D
- Turkey - 10 PTS | 5 GP | 3 W | 1 D | 1 L | 2 GD
- Croatia - 7 PTS | 3 GP | 2 W | 1 D | 0 L | 7 GD
- Armenia - 7 PTS | 4 GP | 2 W | 1 D | 1 L | 2 GD
- Wales - 4 PTS | 4 GP | 1 W | 1 D | 2 L | -3 GD
- Latvia - 0 PTS | 4 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 4 L | -8 GD
