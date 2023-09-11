Armenia vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
2:10 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Armenia vs Croatia live match, as well as the latest information from the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.

2:05 AMan hour ago

How to watch Armenia vs Croatia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Armenia vs Croatia live on TV, your option is: Fox Sports 2.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Sports App, Foxsports.co

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:00 AMan hour ago

What time is Armenia vs Croatia match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Armenia vs Croatia of September 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 PM on ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com and Fox Sports 2
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +

1:55 AMan hour ago

Key player - Croatia

In Croatia, the presence of Bruno Petkovic stands out. The 28-year-old striker is a player who has already accumulated some experience in his career and has the opportunity to continue to make his name among the best in the qualifiers. In fact, he has just scored two of the five goals with which his team defeated Latvia in the previous matchday.

1:50 AMan hour ago

Key player - Armenia

In Armenia, the presence of Eduard Spertsyan stands out. The 23-year-old midfielder is one of the players with the best performance in his national team. His ability to help in the creation of dangerous plays in attack makes him one of the men to be referenced by his rivals.

1:45 AMan hour ago

Armenia vs Croatia history

These two teams have only met once. On June 1, 2021, they met in a friendly match played at Stadion Radnika in Croatia, which ended 1-1 with goals from Ivan Perisic for the Croatians and Wbeymar Angulo for the Armenians.
1:40 AMan hour ago

Croatia

Croatia comes from a great victory over Latvia and got into the fight for a place in the European Championship. However, they have one more challenge before they have to face Turkey directly and they are obliged to win this match if they want to have chances.

1:35 AMan hour ago

Armenia

Armenia is coming from a draw in its visit to Turkey. The way the match went, it could be said that they dropped two points and now at home, they will have an unbeatable opportunity to get into the race to fight for the qualification.

1:30 AMan hour ago

Standings - Group D

  1. Turkey - 10 PTS | 5 GP | 3 W | 1 D | 1 L | 2 GD
  2. Croatia - 7 PTS | 3 GP | 2 W | 1 D | 0 L | 7 GD
  3. Armenia - 7 PTS | 4 GP | 2 W | 1 D | 1 L | 2 GD
  4. Wales - 4 PTS | 4 GP | 1 W | 1 D | 2 L | -3 GD
  5. Latvia - 0 PTS | 4 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 4 L | -8 GD
1:25 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

The Armenia vs Croatia match will be played at the Republican Stadium Vazgen Sargsyan, located in the city of Yerevan, Armenia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1935, has a capacity for 14,400 spectators.
1:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match: Armenia vs Croatia Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
