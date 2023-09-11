Slovakia vs Liechtenstein LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Slovakia vs Liechtenstein
Slovakia vs Liechtenstein
ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Slovakia vs Liechtenstein match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Liechtenstein
In Liechtenstein, the presence of Sandro Wolfinger stands out. The 32-year-old striker is a player who has already accumulated some experience in his career and has the opportunity to continue to contribute for his national team. So far, he is the scorer of the team's only goal in this qualifying round.
Key player - Slovakia
In Slovakia, the presence of Marek Hamsik stands out. The 36-year-old midfielder continues to bring all his experience to the service of his national team. It is no secret that we are facing his last performances, but as long as he is still available, he will be an important man for the team.
Slovakia vs Liechtenstein history
In UEFA Euro Qualifiers
Referring only to the times they have met in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Slovakia with two victories, while the other two matches ended in a draw.
If we take into account the times that Slovakia has been at home against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, there are two matches, where the Slovaks have come out victorious on both occasions.
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein still does not know what it means to win in this qualifying round. This time they have another chance to do so. Although there is not much hope of doing so because of their obvious inferiority, they know that anything can happen in soccer and they will hold on to that possibility.
Slovakia
Slovakia comes from losing its most recent match, 1-0 at home against Portugal. However, they have another chance to score and get closer to fighting for qualification in their group.
Standings - Group J
- Portugal - 15 PTS | 5 GP | 5 W | 0 D | 0 L | 15 GD
- Eslovaquia - 10 PTS | 5 GP | 3 W | 1 D | 1 L | 3 GD
- Luxemburgo - 10 PTS | 5 GP | 3 W | 1 D | 1 D | 0 GD
- Bosnia y Herzegovina - 6 PTS | 5 GP | 2 W | 0 D | 3 L | -3 GD
- Islandia - 3 PTS | 5 GP | 1 W | 0 D | 4 L | 0 GD
- Liechtenstein - 0 PTS | 5 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 5 L | -15 GD