Slovakia vs Liechtenstein LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
2:45 AM11 minutes ago

Tune in here Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Slovakia vs Liechtenstein live stream, as well as the latest information from the Tehelné pole. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:40 AM16 minutes ago

How to watch Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Slovakia vs Liechtenstein match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:35 AM21 minutes ago

What time is Slovakia vs Liechtenstein match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Slovakia vs Liechtenstein of September 11th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on Star +

2:30 AM26 minutes ago

Key player - Liechtenstein

In Liechtenstein, the presence of Sandro Wolfinger stands out. The 32-year-old striker is a player who has already accumulated some experience in his career and has the opportunity to continue to contribute for his national team. So far, he is the scorer of the team's only goal in this qualifying round.

2:25 AM31 minutes ago

Key player - Slovakia

In Slovakia, the presence of Marek Hamsik stands out. The 36-year-old midfielder continues to bring all his experience to the service of his national team. It is no secret that we are facing his last performances, but as long as he is still available, he will be an important man for the team.

2:20 AM36 minutes ago

Slovakia vs Liechtenstein history

These two teams have met 10 times. The statistics favor Slovakia, which has emerged victorious on eight occasions, while the other two matches ended in a draw.

In UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Referring only to the times they have met in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Slovakia with two victories, while the other two matches ended in a draw.

If we take into account the times that Slovakia has been at home against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro qualifiers, there are two matches, where the Slovaks have come out victorious on both occasions.

2:15 AM41 minutes ago

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein still does not know what it means to win in this qualifying round. This time they have another chance to do so. Although there is not much hope of doing so because of their obvious inferiority, they know that anything can happen in soccer and they will hold on to that possibility.

2:10 AMan hour ago

Slovakia

Slovakia comes from losing its most recent match, 1-0 at home against Portugal. However, they have another chance to score and get closer to fighting for qualification in their group.

2:05 AMan hour ago

Standings - Group J

  1. Portugal - 15 PTS | 5 GP | 5 W | 0 D | 0 L | 15 GD
  2. Eslovaquia - 10 PTS | 5 GP | 3 W | 1 D | 1 L | 3 GD
  3. Luxemburgo - 10 PTS | 5 GP | 3 W | 1 D | 1 D | 0 GD
  4. Bosnia y Herzegovina - 6 PTS | 5 GP | 2 W | 0 D | 3 L | -3 GD
  5. Islandia - 3 PTS | 5 GP | 1 W | 0 D | 4 L | 0 GD
  6. Liechtenstein - 0 PTS | 5 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 5 L | -15 GD
2:00 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Tehelné pole

The Slovakia vs Liechtenstein match will be played at the Tehelné pole, located in the city of Bratislava, in Slovakia. This venue, inaugurated in 2019, has a capacity of 22,500 spectators.
1:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match: Slovakia vs Liechtenstein Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
