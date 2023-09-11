Azerbaijan vs Jordan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Azerbaijan vs Jordan in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Azerbaijan vs Jordan match in the Friendly Match.
What time is Azerbaijan vs Jordan match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Azerbaijan vs Jordan of September 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 12:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 18:00 hours
Where and how to watch Azerbaijan vs Jordan live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Azerbaijan vs Jordan live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Jordan
Montpellier attacker, 26-year-old Mousa Al-Tamari has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Montpellier attacker Mousa Al-Tamari, the attacker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the last game he played 28 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 6 goals in the Belgian league and 0 assists, in this tournament with his new club he has 3 goals in 4 games.
Watch out for this player from Azerbaijan
FC Eindhoven attacker, 25-year-old Ozan Kökcü has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Dutch league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
FC Eindhoven attacker, Ozan Kökcü, will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past he played 3 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the Dutch league and 0 assists, so he hopes to debut in the best way.
How is Jordan coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 1-2 against Jamaica, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Norway 6 - 0 Jordan, Sep. 7, 2023, International friendlies
Jamaica 1 - 2 Jordan, June 19, 2023, International Friendlies
Serbia 3 - 2 Jordan, Jun. 16, 2023, International Friendlies
Jordan 4 - 0 Philippines, Mar. 28, 2023, International Friendlies
Jordan 1 - 3 Spain, Nov. 17, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Azerbaijan doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against North Macedonia, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Azerbaijan 0 - 1 Belgium, Sep. 9, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Azerbaijan 1 - 1 Estonia, Jun. 17, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Sweden 5 - 0 Azerbaijan, Mar. 27, 2023, Euro Qualification
Austria 4 - 1 Azerbaijan, Mar. 24, 2023, Euro Qualification
North Macedonia 1 - 3 Azerbaijan, Nov. 20, 2022, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Azerbaijan vs Jordan friendly match. The match will take place at the Dalga Arena, at 12:00.