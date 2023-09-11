LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLS Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City live from MLS 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City live corresponding to Matchday 26 of the MLS 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Dignity Health Sports Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City online and live from MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City match in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours on Apple TV
Bolivia: 19 hours on Apple TV
Brazil: 20 hours on Apple TV
Chile: 19 hours on Apple TV
Colombia: 18 hours on Apple TV
Ecuador: 18 hours on Apple TV
US (ET): 20 hours on Apple TV
Spain: 00 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 18 hours on Apple TV
Paraguay: 20 hours on Apple TV
Peru: 18 hours on Apple TV
Uruguay: 20 hours on Apple TV
Venezuela: 19 hours on Apple TV
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest St. Louis City lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bürki, Hiebert, Parker, Yaro, Watts, Löwen, Blom, Stroud, Jackson, Alm and Adeniran.
Nicholas Gioacchini, a must see player!
The St. Louis City forward arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 10 goals and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Gioacchini should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Eduard Löwen and Aziel Jackson for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does St. Louis arrive?
The St. Louis City team enters the Dignity Health Sports Park to face the LA Galaxy and continue its path in the MLS. They are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 15 wins, 2 draws and 10 losses to reach 47 points. The St. Louligans will seek to take advantage of this duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Western Conference Playoffs and seeking their first MLS title. This season, the team has a good base led by Nicholas Gioacchini, Eduard Löwen, Samuel Adeniran, Indiana Vassilev, Aziel Jackson and Joao Klauss, in addition to the incorporation of Nökvi Thorisson to strengthen the midfield system. Those from St. Louis City will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
LA Galaxy's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bond, Callegari, Zavaleta, Yoshida, Edwards, Cerrillo, Uri Rosell, Puig, Bovd, Douglas Costa and Joveliic.
Javier Hernández, a must see player!
The LA Galaxy forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 2 goals and 2 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Galaxy. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Douglas Costa and Riqui Puig to form a lethal forward line.
How does Galaxy get here?
The LA team started this season in a bad way, placing themselves in the last places in the Western Conference. These come after being left out of the Playoffs in the conference semifinals against LAFC. This is why the team was reinforced with Tony Alfaro and Calegari to strengthen the defense and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Greg Vanney have had a worse start than last season, and are placed in thirteenth place in the Western Conference with 22 points, after 5 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses. With these results, those from LA are looking to have a great end to the season to try to help the team show better football and get into the Playoffs. Some interesting player names are Chicharito, Riqui Puig, Douglas Costa, Martín Cáceres, Dejan Jovelic and Tyler Boyd. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and seeking to get into the 2023 MLS Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Dignity Health Sports Park located in the city of Los Angeles will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the 2023 Leagues Cup. This stadium has capacity for 9,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City match, corresponding to the matchday 26 of MLS 2023. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park, at 8:00 p.m.