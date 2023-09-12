Japan vs Turkey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Turkey live, as well as the latest information from Cegeka Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Japan vs Turkey live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch China Japan vs Turkey match live on TV and online?
The Japan vs Turkey match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Japan vs Turkey?
This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs Turkey match on September 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:20 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:20 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:20 a.m. -
Chile: 8:20 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:20 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:20 hrs. -
Spain: 14:20 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:20 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:20 hrs. -
Peru: 7:20 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:20 hrs. -
Key player in Turkey
One of the players to take into account in Turkey is Bertug Yildirim, the 23-year-old center forward is currently playing for the Stade Rennes Football Club of France and in his most recent match with the Turkish National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against Armenia.
Key player in Japan
One of the most outstanding players in Japan is Takuma Asano, the 28-year-old center forward is currently playing for VFL Bochum Club in Germany and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Germany.
History Japan vs Turkey
In total, the two teams have met twice, the record is even, as Japan has won once, there have been no draws and Turkey has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also equal with one goal for each team.
Actuality - Turkey
Turkey had a very good performance in the last competition they played, the UEFA Nations League, because after playing six matches, they finished at the top of their group with 13 points, this product of; four wins, one draw and one loss, they also scored 18 goals, but conceded five, for a goal difference of +13.
Armenia 1 - 2 Turkey
- Last five matches
Turkey 0 - 2 Croatia
Latvia 2 - 3 Turkey
Turkey 2 - 0 Wales
Turkey 1 - 1 Armenia
Actuality - Japan
Japan had a good performance at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing three matches, it finished first in the group standings with six points, after winning two matches, drawing none and losing one, scoring four goals but conceding three, for a goal difference of +1.
Japan 1 - 1 Uruguay
- Last five matches
Japan 1 - 2 Colombia
Japan 6 - 0 El Salvador
Japan 4 - 1 Peru
Germany 1 - 4 Japan
The match will be played at the Cegeka Arena Stadium
The match between Japan and Turkey will take place at the Cegeka Arena Stadium in the city of Genk (Belgium), where the Koninklijke Racing Club Genk plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 25,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Japan vs Turkey, valid for friendly match 2023.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Japan vs Turkey, valid for friendly match 2023.

My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.