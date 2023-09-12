Saudi Arabia vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Saudi Arabia vs South Korea Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live, as well as the latest information from St' James Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Saudi Arabia vs South Korea live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs South Korea match live on TV and online?
The Saudi Arabia vs South Korea match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Saudi Arabia vs South Korea?
This is the kickoff time for the Saudi Arabia vs South Korea match on September 12, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 12:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 13:30 hrs. -
Chile: 12:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs. -
Spain: 18:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs. -
Peru: 11:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs. -
Argentina: 13:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 12:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 13:30 hrs. -
Chile: 12:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 11:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs. -
Spain: 18:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 10:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs. -
Peru: 11:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs. -
Key player in South Korea
One of the players to keep in mind in South Korea is Hwang Ui Jo, the 31 year old center forward is currently playing for Nottingham Forest Club in England and in his most recent match with the South Korean National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against El Salvador. One of the players to keep in mind in South Korea is Hwang Ui Jo, the 31 year old center forward is currently playing for Nottingham Forest Club in England and in his most recent match with the South Korean National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against El Salvador.
Key player in Saudi Arabia
One of the most outstanding players in Saudi Arabia is Ali Al Bulaihi, the 33 year old central defender is currently playing for Al Hilal Riyadh Club of Saudi Arabia and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Costa Rica. One of the most outstanding players in Saudi Arabia is Ali Al Bulaihi, the 33 year old central defender is currently playing for Al Hilal Riyadh Club of Saudi Arabia and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Costa Rica.
History Saudi Arabia vs South Korea
In total, the two teams have met 18 times, the record is dominated by South Korea with six wins, there have been eight draws and Saudi Arabia have won four matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by South Korea with 16 goals to Saudi Arabia's 13.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by South Korea with 16 goals to Saudi Arabia's 13.
Actuality - South Korea
South Korea had a good performance in the last competition they played, the Qatar 2022 World Cup, because after playing three matches, they finished in the second position of their group with four points, this product of; a win, a draw and a loss, they also scored four goals, but conceded four, for a goal difference of 0.
South Korea 2 - 2 Colombia
- Last five matches
South Korea 2 - 2 Colombia
South Korea 1 - 2 Uruguay
South Korea 0 - 1 Peru
South Korea 1 - 1 El Salvador
Wales 0 - 0 South Korea
Actuality - Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia had a bad performance in the Gulf Cup of Nations 2023, because after playing three matches, they finished fourth in their group with 3 points, after winning one match, drawing none and losing two. They also scored three goals, but conceded four, for a goal difference of -1.
Saudi Arabia 0 - 2 Iraq
- Last five matches
Saudi Arabia 0 - 2 Iraq
Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Oman
Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Venezuela
Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Bolivia
Saudi Arabia 1 - 3 Costa Rica
The match will be played at the St James' Park Stadium
The match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea will take place at St James' Park Stadium in the city of Newcastle (England), the venue where Newcastle United Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1880 and has a capacity for approximately 52,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Saudi Arabia vs South Korea, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.