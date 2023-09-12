Israel vs Belarus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualifiers Euro 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Israel vs Belarus live, as well as the latest information from Bloomfield Stadium Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Israel vs Belarus live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Israel vs Belarus live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Israel vs Belarus live on TV, your options is: Fubo Sports Network Fubo Sports Network.
If you want to directly stream it: ViX.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Israel vs Belarus?
This is the kickoff time for the Israel vs Belarus match on September 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 14:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 20:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:45 hrs. - Sky HD
Paraguay: 14:045 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star+
Referee team
Referee: Ricardo de Burgos - ESP
Assistant referees: Iker De Francisco - ESP and Jon Núñez - ESP
Fourth official: José Luis Munuera - ESP
VAR: Juan Martínez Munuera - ESP
AVAR: Cesar Soto Grado - ESP
Key player in Belarus
One of the players to take into account in Belarus is Max Ebong, the 24-year-old left midfielder is currently playing for Club Astana of Kazakhstan and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, he has played five matches in which he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored two goals, against Israel and Kosovo.
Key player in Israel
One of the most outstanding players in Israel is Manor Solomon, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur Club in England and so far in the qualifiers for Euro 2024 has played five games, in which he already has an assist and a goal, this one against Andorra.
History Israel vs Belarus
In total, the two teams have met six times, the record is dominated by Israel with four wins, there have been no draws and Belarus has two wins.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Israel with 11 goals to Belarus' nine.
Actuality - Belarus
Belarus is going through a bad moment in the qualifiers for Euro 2024. After playing a total of five matches, they are in fourth place in the group I standings with four points, having won one match, drawn one and lost three, scored four goals and conceded 10, for a goal difference of -6.
- Last five matches
Romania 2 - 1 Belarus (Euro qualifiers)
Belarus 1 - 2 Israel (Euro Qualifiers)
Belarus 2 - 1 Kosovo (Euro Qualifiers)
Andorra 0 - 0 Belarus (Euro Qualifiers)
Actuality - Israel
Israel has had a bad performance during the qualifiers for Euro 2024, because after playing five matches they are placed in the third position in the standings of group I with eight points, this was achieved after winning two matches, drawing two and losing one. They also have a goal difference of -1, this after scoring six goals and conceding seven.
- Last five matches
Switzerland 3 - 0 Israel (Euro qualifiers)
Belarus 1 - 2 Israel (Euro Qualifiers)
Israel 2 - 1 Andorra (Euro Qualification)
Romania 1 - 1 Israel (Euro Qualifiers)
The match will be played at the Bloomfield Stadium
The match between Israel vs Belarus will take place at the Bloomfield Stadium in the city of Tel Aviv (Israel). This stadium is where the Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1962 and has a capacity for approximately 29,400 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Israel vs Belarus, valid on matchday six of group I of the qualifiers for Euro 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
