Nicaragua vs Barbados LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match
Photo: Disclosure/CONCACAF Nations League

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 AM33 minutes ago

Watch Nicaragua vs Barbados Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Nicaragua vs Barbados match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
9:55 AM38 minutes ago

Historic

In the last game between the two teams, Nicaragua won 1-0, away from home.
9:50 AM43 minutes ago

How do you get to Nicaragua?

Nicaragua arrives for the game with a 2-0 victory, against the Dominican Republic, away from home.
9:45 AMan hour ago

How do you get to Barbados?

Barbados comes to the game after a defeat in the last match, when they lost to Montserrat 3-2 at home.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Barbados

Photo: Disclosure/CONCACAF Nations League
Photo: Disclosure/CONCACAF Nations League
9:35 AMan hour ago

Biggest winner!

At the time of my last knowledge update in September 2021, the CONCACAF Nations League had only been held for one edition, which was the 2019-2020 season. The winners of the inaugural edition of the CONCACAF Nations League were: USA.
9:30 AMan hour ago

CONCACAF Nations League

Here are some key details about the CONCACAF Nations League:

1. Format: The Nations League features teams from the CONCACAF region, which includes countries from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The competition is divided into three divisions (League A, League B, and League C) based on the strength of the national teams.

2. Promotion and Relegation: Teams have the opportunity to move between divisions based on their performance. The top teams in each group of League B can earn promotion to League A, while the bottom teams in each group of League A can be relegated to League B. Similarly, the top teams in League C can move up to League B, and the bottom teams can be relegated to their respective regional competitions.

3. Qualification: The Nations League also serves as a qualifying path for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which is the region's premier national team competition. Teams can earn qualification to the Gold Cup based on their performance in the Nations League.

4. Matches: The Nations League features a series of group-stage matches, with teams playing against others in their respective leagues. These matches are typically held over several international breaks throughout the year.

5. Finals: The top teams from League A compete in a knockout-style tournament known as the Nations League Finals. This tournament determines the overall champion of the Nations League.

6. Inaugural Season: The first edition of the CONCACAF Nations League took place in 2019-2020, with the United States winning the League A finals. The tournament has continued with subsequent editions since then.

The CONCACAF Nations League has been seen as a positive development for football in the region, providing more meaningful and competitive matches for national teams, and giving smaller nations an opportunity to improve and potentially qualify for major international tournaments like the FIFA World Cup.

9:25 AMan hour ago

CONCACAF Nations League

The CONCACAF Nations League is a men's national team football competition organized by the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The tournament was created to provide more competitive matches for national teams in the region and to replace many of the friendly matches that were traditionally played. It also serves as a qualifying path for some teams to the CONCACAF Gold Cup and potentially to the FIFA World Cup.
9:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Nicaragua National Football Stadium

The Nicaragua vs Barbados game will be played at Nicaragua National Football Stadium, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the CONCACAF Nations League: Nicaragua vs Barbados live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo