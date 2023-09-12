Spain vs Cyprus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Spain vs Cyprus as well as the latest information from the Estadio los Nuevos Cármenes. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Statements by Luis de la Fuente (Spanish coach)
Luis de la Fuente began the press conference ahead of the match against Cyprus by expressing his condolences to the Moroccan people for the attack they have suffered. As for possible rotations for this match, he commented that "I am still convinced of my bets, but every match is different. We are very happy with the way things are going, we are consolidating an important team and laying very solid foundations. I trust the players who are here, they are all top players and whoever plays will do well". Regarding the goalkeepers and Unai Simón's starting position, he said that "the goalkeeper is just another player in the team, it seems that changing goalkeepers is unnatural, but I don't see it that way. Unai has a fantastic behavior, he practically made us champions of the Nations League and it seems that we have a very short memory. Against Georgia he had a fantastic performance, and I understand that the performance of a goalkeeper is measured a little more, but there is no debate about goalkeeping here. I have three of the best in the world, we have chosen them and we are very relaxed.
What time is the match Spain vs Cyprus in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 00:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this player in Cyprus
Grigoris Kastanos, midfielder for Salernitana. He is 25 years old and last season he scored two goals and provided one assist in 29 games for his club. With the Cyprus national team he has 54 caps, scoring four goals and providing two assists.
Watch out for this player in Spain
Álvaro Morata comes from scoring a hat trick against the Georgian National Team. The captain of the Spanish National Team plays for Atletico Madrid and has scored six goals in the last three games he has played. With 30 years of age, he has played 65 internationals where he has scored 33 goals and has provided six assists.
How does Cyprus arrive?
The Cyprus national team is coming off a 3-0 defeat against Scotland in its last match. They have yet to open their Euro qualification campaign. They have also lost their last five official matches. The last time they won was on September 24 in the UEFA Nations League where they beat Greece 1-0. They are currently bottom of Group A
How does Spain arrive?
The Spanish National Team is coming off a 1-7 win over Georgia in their return to the Euro qualifiers. They are also on a high after winning the last UEFA Nations League by defeating Croatia in a penalty shootout. Right now the team coached by Luis de la Fuente is second in Group A with six points out of a possible nine.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Estadio Los Cármenes, a stadium located in Granada. It was inaugurated in 1995 and has a capacity of 19336 spectators.
Background
Eight clashes between the two teams with a favorable balance for the Spanish National Team, which has won seven times, while Cyprus has won once. They have not faced each other since 1999 in the Euro Cup Qualifying where the 'Roja' won by 8-0. Cyprus' only victory was in 1998, when they won 3-2.
Preview of the match
Spain and Cyprus will face each other in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the Eurocup Qualification. Both teams are in Group A along with Scotland, Norway and Georgia.
