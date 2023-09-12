South Africa vs Congo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here South Africa vs Congo Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this South Africa vs Congo match.
What time is South Africa vs Congo match for Friendly match 2023?
This is the start time of the game South Africa vs Congo of 12th September in several countries:
|
Where to watch South Africa vs Congo
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
September 12, 2023
|
11:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 12, 2023
|
12:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 12, 2023
|
10:00
|
Brasil
|
September 12, 2023
|
12:00
|
Chile
|
September 12, 2023
|
12:00
|
Colombia
|
September 12, 2023
|
10:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 12, 2023
|
10:00
|
España
|
September 12, 2023
|
16:00
|
Mexico
|
September 12, 2023
|
9:00
|
|
Peru
|
September 12, 2023
|
10:00
Watch out for this player from DR Congo:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Gaël Kakuta, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
DR Congo's last lineup:
L. Mpasi; G. Kalulu, C. Mbemba, D. Batubinsika, A. Masuaku; C. Pickel, S. Moutoussamy; T. Bongonda, G. Kakuta, E. Meschack; C. Bakambu.
Watch out for this South African player
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Sphephelo Sithole, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
South Africa's last line-up:
V. Mothwa; J. Monyane, S. Xulu, N. Sibisi, I. Maela; G. Margeman, S. Sithole, B. Aubbas; K. Kodisang, L. Foster, M. Saleng.
Background:
South Africa and DR Congo have met on only six occasions where the balance is entirely in favor of the home side (4 wins for South Africa, 1 draw, 1 win for Republic of Congo). In goal scoring history, South Africa has the advantage with 8 goals to Congo's 5. Their last meeting dates back to the 2006 World Cup Qualifiers when South Africa drew 2-2 with Congo.
About the Stadium:
Orlando Stadium is located in the Soweto neighborhood, which is a historically significant area in South Africa. Specifically, it is located in the Orlando East section of Soweto. It was originally built in 1959 and was known as the "Orlando Stadium" to serve the sporting and cultural needs of the black community during the apartheid era. Orlando Stadium's seating capacity was increased to accommodate approximately 40,000 spectators after renovations.
Preparing for the World Cup qualifiers
The national team of the Republic of Congo does not have any international competition to think about at the moment, unlike their counterparts in other confederations where they are playing qualifiers for each other's tournaments or the beginning of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. For the time being, they only have friendly matches scheduled as the World Cup qualifiers begin in Africa until November.
Time for international duels
Every September, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The South Africa vs Congo match will be played at Orlando Stadium, in Johannesburgo, South Africa. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
