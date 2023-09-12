Costa Rica vs UAE LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
12:00 AM16 minutes ago

Costa Rica vs UAE Live Score

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs UAE match.
11:55 PM21 minutes ago

What time is Costa Rica vs UAE match for Friendly match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Costa Rica vs UAE of 12th September in several countries:

Where to watch Costa Rica vs UAE

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

September 12, 2023

12:00 ET

  

Argentina

September 12, 2023

13:00

  

Bolivia

September 12, 2023

11:00

  

Brasil

September 12, 2023

13:00

  

Chile

September 12, 2023

13:00

  

Colombia

September 12, 2023

11:00

  

Ecuador

September 12, 2023

11:00

  

España

September 12, 2023

17:00

  

Mexico

September 12, 2023

10:00

 

Peru

September 12, 2023

11:00

  
11:50 PM26 minutes ago

Watch out for this UAE player:

The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Fabio Virginio de Lima. The current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
11:45 PM31 minutes ago

UAE's final lineup:

Khalid Eisa; A. Alkarbi, K. Al Hammadi, A. Salam, A. Idrees; B. Abdullah, A. Ramadan; T. Al Zaabi, Fabio Lima, H. Abdalla; A. Al Rashdi.
11:40 PM36 minutes ago

Watch out for this Costa Rican player

The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Manfred Ugalde. The current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

11:35 PM41 minutes ago

Costa Rica's last lineup:

K. Navas; R. Matarrita, F. Calvo, J. Cascante, J. Valverde; A. Bran, S. Acuña; J. Benette, J. Campbell, J. Marín; M. Ugalde.
11:30 PMan hour ago

Background:

Costa Rica and UAE have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time both teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
11:25 PMan hour ago

About the Stadium:

ŠRC Zaprešić is a sports complex located in the city of Zaprešić, Croatia. The complex includes a soccer stadium known as the ŠRC Zaprešić Stadium. The capacity of the stadium is around 8,850 spectators. It is a moderately sized stadium compared to other soccer stadiums in Croatia.
11:20 PMan hour ago

Preparing for World Cup qualifiers

The UAE national team does not have any international competition to think about at the moment, unlike their counterparts in other confederations where they are playing qualifiers for each other's tournaments or the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the time being, they only have friendly matches scheduled as the World Cup qualifiers begin in Asia until November.
11:15 PMan hour ago

Preparing for World Cup qualifiers

The Costa Rican national team does not have any international competition to think about at the moment, unlike their counterparts in other confederations where they are playing qualifiers for each other's tournaments or the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the time being, they have only scheduled friendly matches while the CONCACAF Nations Leagues qualifiers begin in November.
11:10 PMan hour ago

Time for international duels

Every September, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
11:05 PMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Costa Rica vs UAE match will be played at ŠRC Zaprešić, in Zaprešić, Croatia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
11:00 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Costa Rica vs UAE!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
