Costa Rica vs UAE LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Costa Rica vs UAE Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs UAE match.
What time is Costa Rica vs UAE match for Friendly match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Costa Rica vs UAE of 12th September in several countries:
|
Where to watch Costa Rica vs UAE
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
September 12, 2023
|
12:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 12, 2023
|
13:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 12, 2023
|
11:00
|
Brasil
|
September 12, 2023
|
13:00
|
Chile
|
September 12, 2023
|
13:00
|
Colombia
|
September 12, 2023
|
11:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 12, 2023
|
11:00
|
España
|
September 12, 2023
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
September 12, 2023
|
10:00
|
|
Peru
|
September 12, 2023
|
11:00
Watch out for this UAE player:
The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Fabio Virginio de Lima. The current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
UAE's final lineup:
Khalid Eisa; A. Alkarbi, K. Al Hammadi, A. Salam, A. Idrees; B. Abdullah, A. Ramadan; T. Al Zaabi, Fabio Lima, H. Abdalla; A. Al Rashdi.
Watch out for this Costa Rican player
The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Manfred Ugalde. The current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Costa Rica's last lineup:
K. Navas; R. Matarrita, F. Calvo, J. Cascante, J. Valverde; A. Bran, S. Acuña; J. Benette, J. Campbell, J. Marín; M. Ugalde.
Background:
Costa Rica and UAE have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time both teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium:
ŠRC Zaprešić is a sports complex located in the city of Zaprešić, Croatia. The complex includes a soccer stadium known as the ŠRC Zaprešić Stadium. The capacity of the stadium is around 8,850 spectators. It is a moderately sized stadium compared to other soccer stadiums in Croatia.
Preparing for World Cup qualifiers
The UAE national team does not have any international competition to think about at the moment, unlike their counterparts in other confederations where they are playing qualifiers for each other's tournaments or the start of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the time being, they only have friendly matches scheduled as the World Cup qualifiers begin in Asia until November.
Time for international duels
Every September, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Costa Rica vs UAE match will be played at ŠRC Zaprešić, in Zaprešić, Croatia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Costa Rica vs UAE!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.