Norway vs Georgia Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers

Tune in here Norway vs Georgia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Norway vs Georgia match.
What time is Norway vs Georgia match for Euro Qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Norway vs Georgia of 12th September in several countries:
|
Where to watch Norway vs Georgia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
September 12, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 12, 2023
|
15:45
|
Bolivia
|
September 12, 2023
|
13:45
|
Brasil
|
September 12, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
September 12, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
September 12, 2023
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
September 12, 2023
|
13:45
|
España
|
September 12, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
September 12, 2023
|
12:45
|
Peru
|
September 12, 2023
|
13:45
Watch out for this player from Georgia:
The player to watch for the Georgian national team will be the mythical Kvaratskhelia, after showing the great potential he has for the future with Napoli, kvaratskhelia will look to be the fulminant piece with his national team and be the key that will lead them to victory.
Georgia's final line-up:
G. Mamardashvili; G. Gocholeishvili, S. Kverkvelia, G. Kashia, I. Azarov; S. Lobjanidze, G. Aburjania, L. Gagnidze, K. Kvaratskhelia; O. Kiteishvili, G. Mikautadze.
Watch out for this Norway player
The player to watch for this match will be the citizens' goal scorer, Haaland. The Norwegian was recently voted the best player of last season by the UEFA awards and so far promises to have another totally successful season at Manchester City and with his national team.
Norway's last line-up:
O. Nyland; J. Ryerson, S. Stranberg, L. Oestigaard, B. Meling; M. Odegaard, P. Berg. F. Aursnes; A. Sorloth, E. Haaland, O. Solbakken.
Background:
Norway and Georgia have met on four occasions (3 wins for Norway, 1 draw) where the balance is clearly in Norway's favor. In goal scoring history, the Norwegians have scored against Georgia 7 times and Georgia only 2 times against Norway. Their last meeting dates back to Day 1 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers where Georgia and Norway drew 1-1.
About the Stadium:
Ta' Qali National Stadium is Norway's main soccer stadium and is located in the Ta' Qali area in the center of the island of Norway. The stadium was opened in 1981 and has since been the home of the Norwegian national soccer team. Prior to its construction, Maltese soccer was played in several smaller stadiums. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 17,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Norway.
The European Championship is important
On the other hand, Georgia is surprising all and sundry in this qualification for the Euro 2024 as they are second in the group in a group where they look to be the least favorite to qualify, however, this match against Spain is the great opportunity to continue to consolidate and add points that allow them to dream of qualifying for next year's European Championship.
On course for a place at Euro 2024
The Norwegian national team has had a great performance so far in the qualifiers, and at the moment they are third in their group in the fight to be in the top two places in the group to win the ticket to the next big soccer festival in the old continent. However, they must continue to maintain the high level they have shown, since so far all the teams in group A have maintained a competitive level.
Time for international duels
Every September, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Norway vs Georgia match will be played at Ullevaal Stadion, in Oslo, Norway. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Euro Qualifiers 2023: Norway vs Georgia!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.