Mexico vs Uzbekistan Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

What time is Mexico vs Uzbekistan match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Uzbekistan of 12th September in several countries:
|
Where to watch Mexico vs Uzbekistan
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
September 12, 2023
|
19:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 12, 2023
|
20:30
|
Bolivia
|
September 12, 2023
|
18:30
|
Brasil
|
September 12, 2023
|
20:30
|
Chile
|
September 12, 2023
|
20:30
|
Colombia
|
September 12, 2023
|
18:30
|
Ecuador
|
September 12, 2023
|
18:30
|
España
|
September 12, 2023
|
00:30
|
Mexico
|
September 12, 2023
|
17:30
|
Peru
|
September 12, 2023
|
18:30
Watch out for this player from Uzbekistan:
The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Eldor Shomurodov. The current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Uzbekistan's final lineup:
U. Yusupov; R. Ashurmatov, U. Eshmuradov, H. Aliqulov; F. Sayfiyev, O. Shukurov, O. Hamrobekov, K. Alijonov; J. Masharipov, O. O'runov; E. Shomurodov.
Watch out for this Mexico player
The player to watch for this match will be Feyenoord's goal scorer and Mexico's future starting striker in the upcoming World Cup, Santiago Giménez. The Mexican has gradually won the hearts of the public in Mexico for his great performances with the Dutch team in the Europa League and Eredivise, also, after having given his country the last Gold Cup, scoring in the last minutes of the game to bring the coveted trophy back home.
Mexico's last lineup:
G. Ochoa; J. Araujo, E. Álvarez, J. Vasquez, J. Gallardo; H. Herrera, L. Romo, O. Pineda; C. Antuna, S. Giménez, A. Vega.
Background:
Mexico and Uzbekistan have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face-to-face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium:
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a stadium located in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. It is noted for being home to two major sports teams: the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and Atlanta United FC of the MLS. The stadium was inaugurated on August 26, 2017. It replaced the former Georgia Dome as the home of the Atlanta Falcons and was built primarily for sporting events, but also for other shows and entertainment. The stadium has a capacity to hold over 71,000 spectators for soccer events and can be expanded to over 75,000 for other events, such as concerts.
The European Championship is important
The national team of Uzbekistan does not have any international competition to think about at the moment, unlike their counterparts in other confederations where they are playing qualifiers for each other's tournaments or the beginning of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup in 2026. For the time being, they only have friendly matches scheduled as World Cup qualifiers begin in Asia until November.
Keeping faith in the process
Mexico's national team has performed very well so far this year since Jimmy Lozano took the reins of the senior national team. First, he managed to reinstate the tricolor in the Gold Cup, winning it and relieving some of the great pressure that existed on the national team. Now, after being ratified as the coach who will lead the process towards the 2026 World Cup, Mexico is obliged to play good matches to reach the next Nations League and the next Copa America, in the search of recovering from the bad period experienced.
Time for international duels
Every September, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for national teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. In addition to being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the September FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs Uzbekistan match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match 2023: Mexico vs Uzbekistan!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.