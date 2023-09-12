Sweden vs Austria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match
Uefa

How and where to watch the Sweden vs Austria match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Sweden vs Austria match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Sweden vs Austria of 12th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +

Chile 2:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1:45  pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX

Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Peru 1:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +

Austria's squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Daniel Bachmann

Defenders: Maximilian Wöber, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, David Schnegg, Patrick Wimmer

Midfielders: Kevin Danso, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz, Karim Onisiwo, Christoph Baumgartner, Romano Schmid

Forwards: Marko Arnautović, Michael Gregoritsch, Junior Adamu

Coach: Ralf Rangnick

Sweden's squad

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Robin Olsen, Kristoffer Nordfeldt

Defenders: Linus Wahlqvist, Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Martin Olsson, Gustaf Lagerbielke

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Anthony Elanga, Emil Forsberg, Ken Sema, Jesper Karlsson, Jesper Karlström, Samuel Gustafson, Robin Quaison

Forwards: Viktor Gyökeres, Dejan Kulusevski

Coach: Jan Andersson

The Team

Austria are second in Group F with 10 points, the same as Belgium, who are top on points difference. With an 83% record, the team has yet to lose in the competition, having recorded three wins and a draw.
Blue and Yellow

With a better record of 50%, Sweden are in third place with six points. The Blue and Yellows have two wins and the same number of defeats.
Cup

Uefa
Uefa
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, who have already qualified as hosts, with Russia currently suspended. The remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The top two from each group qualify for the final phase.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.

Eye on the game

Sweden vs Austria live this Tuesday (12), at the Friends Arena at 2:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
