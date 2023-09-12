Sweden vs Austria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Sweden vs Austria match live?
What time is Sweden vs Austria match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 3:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 3:45 pm: Star +
Chile 2:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 1:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: ViX
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 1:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Peru 1:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2:45 pm: Star +
Austria's squad
Defenders: Maximilian Wöber, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, David Schnegg, Patrick Wimmer
Midfielders: Kevin Danso, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Kainz, Karim Onisiwo, Christoph Baumgartner, Romano Schmid
Forwards: Marko Arnautović, Michael Gregoritsch, Junior Adamu
Coach: Ralf Rangnick
Sweden's squad
Defenders: Linus Wahlqvist, Victor Lindelöf, Isak Hien, Martin Olsson, Gustaf Lagerbielke
Midfielders: Viktor Claesson, Albin Ekdal, Anthony Elanga, Emil Forsberg, Ken Sema, Jesper Karlsson, Jesper Karlström, Samuel Gustafson, Robin Quaison
Forwards: Viktor Gyökeres, Dejan Kulusevski
Coach: Jan Andersson
How do the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by playoff places through the UEFA Nations League 2022-23, according to the regulations.
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next best-placed team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will be filtered down to the next league, ending in League D.
