Senegal vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match
FAF

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM19 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Senegal vs Algeria match live?

If you want to watch the game Senegal vs Algeria live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Senegal vs Algeria match for International Friendly?

This is the start time of the game Senegal vs Algeria of 12th September 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 3 pm: No transmission

Brazil 4 pm: No transmission

Chile 3 pm: No transmission

Colombia 2 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 2  pm: No transmission

USA 3 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 2 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 3 pm: No transmission

Peru 2 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 4 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 3 pm: No transmission

2:50 AM29 minutes ago

Friendly

An international friendly is a soccer match played between national teams without any competitive significance or official score. These matches are usually held as part of the teams' preparation for upcoming official competitions, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build rapport and playing experience.
They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and honing their skills for the next competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies can take place at any time of the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without the home field of the teams playing in the specific match.
2:45 AM34 minutes ago

Preparing the Desert Warriors

FAF
FAF
2:40 AM39 minutes ago

Algeria's squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Mandrea, Moustapha Zeghba, Oussama Benbot

Defenders: Aïssa Mandi, Mohamed Amine Touga, Kevin Daniel Van Den Kerkhof Guitoun, Ramy Bensebaini, Ahmed Touba, Haithem Loucif, Rayan Aït-Nouri

Midfielders: Ramiz Zerrouki, Adem Zorgane, Houssem Aouar, Himad Abdelli, A Kadrid, Hicham Boudaoui, Sofiane Feghouli

Forward: Riyad Karim Mahrez, Badredine Bouanani, Saïd Benrahma, Farès Chaïbi, Baghdad Bounedjah, Mohamed El Amine Amoura, Aymen Mahious

Coach: Djamel Belmadi

2:35 AM44 minutes ago

Preparing Lions

FSF
FSF
2:30 AMan hour ago

Senegal's squad

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Seny Dieng, Mory Diaw

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Youssouf Sbaly, Moussa Niakhate, Abdooulaye N. Ndiaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs, Abdallah Ndour, Formose Mendy

Midfielders: Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara, Dion Lopy

Forwards: Sadio Mané, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Iliman Ndiaye, Habib Diallo, Nicolas Kackson

Coach: Aliou Cissé

2:25 AMan hour ago

Desert Foxes

Algeria are unbeaten this year. Of the 11 games played, the Desert Foxes have won eight and drawn three.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Lions of Teranga

In 11 games played in 2023, Senegal lost just once, on January 18, to Uganda. Since then, the Lions of Teranga have racked up seven wins, including a big one over the Brazilian national team, and three draws.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Senegal vs Algeria live this Tuesday (12), at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade at 3 pm ET, for the International Friendly.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the International Friendly Match: Senegal vs Algeria Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo