Senegal vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Senegal vs Algeria match live?
What time is Senegal vs Algeria match for International Friendly?
Argentina 4 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 3 pm: No transmission
Brazil 4 pm: No transmission
Chile 3 pm: No transmission
Colombia 2 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 2 pm: No transmission
USA 3 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 3 pm: No transmission
Peru 2 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 4 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 3 pm: No transmission
Friendly
They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and playing styles, enriching their experience and honing their skills for the next competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies can take place at any time of the year, outside of the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without the home field of the teams playing in the specific match.
Preparing the Desert Warriors
Algeria's squad
Defenders: Aïssa Mandi, Mohamed Amine Touga, Kevin Daniel Van Den Kerkhof Guitoun, Ramy Bensebaini, Ahmed Touba, Haithem Loucif, Rayan Aït-Nouri
Midfielders: Ramiz Zerrouki, Adem Zorgane, Houssem Aouar, Himad Abdelli, A Kadrid, Hicham Boudaoui, Sofiane Feghouli
Forward: Riyad Karim Mahrez, Badredine Bouanani, Saïd Benrahma, Farès Chaïbi, Baghdad Bounedjah, Mohamed El Amine Amoura, Aymen Mahious
Coach: Djamel Belmadi
Preparing Lions
Senegal's squad
Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Youssouf Sbaly, Moussa Niakhate, Abdooulaye N. Ndiaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs, Abdallah Ndour, Formose Mendy
Midfielders: Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss, Pape Matar Sarr, Lamine Camara, Dion Lopy
Forwards: Sadio Mané, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Iliman Ndiaye, Habib Diallo, Nicolas Kackson
Coach: Aliou Cissé
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!