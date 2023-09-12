Romania vs Kosovo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Romania vs Kosovo in a Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Romania vs Kosovo match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Romania vs Kosovo match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Romania vs Kosovo of September 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Romania vs Kosovo live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Romania vs Kosovo live, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Kosovo
Mallorca's 29 year old attacker, Vedat Muriqi has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi, the striker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 34 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 15 goals in the Spanish league and 3 assists, in this tournament he already has 0 goals and 0 assists.
Watch out for this player from Romania
FCSB attacker, 25 year old Florinel Teodor Coman has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Romanian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
FCSB striker Florinel Teodor Coman, the striker will play his seventh game in his local league, in the last game he played 28 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 8 goals in the Romanian league and 0 assists, in this tournament he already has 3 goals and 0 assists.
How is Kosovo doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against Switzerland, having a streak of 0 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Kosovo 2 - 2 Switzerland, Sep. 9, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Belarus 2 - 1 Kosovo, June 19, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Kosovo 0 - 0 Romania, June 16, 2023, Euro Cup Qualification
Kosovo 1 - 1 Andorra, Mar. 28, 2023, Euro Cup Qualifiers
Israel 1 - 1 Kosovo, Mar. 25, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
How is Romania doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Andorra, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Romania 1 - 1 Israel, Sep. 9, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Switzerland 2 - 2 Romania, June 19, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Kosovo 0 - 0 Romania, June 16, 2023, Euro Cup Qualification
Romania 2 - 1 Belarus, Mar. 28, 2023, Euro Qualification
Andorra 0 - 2 Romania, Mar. 25, 2023, Euro Qualification
