Cuba vs Suriname LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League Match

Tune in here Cuba vs Suriname in a CONCACAF Nations League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cuba vs Suriname match in the CONCACAF Nations League.
What time is Cuba vs Suriname match for CONCACAF Nations League?
This is the start time of the game Cuba vs Suriname of September 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 16:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Cuba vs Suriname live
The match will be broadcast on Paramonut+.
If you want to watch Cuba vs Suriname live, it will be streamed Paramonut+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Cuba
Saprissa's attacker, 26 year old Luis Paradela has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Costa Rican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Saprissa's striker, Luis Paradela, will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 39 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 10 goals in the Costa Rican league and 0 assists, currently he has 1 goal in 4 games.
Watch out for this Suriname player
Al-Dhafra attacker, 32-year-old Mitchell Te Vrede has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the UAE league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Al-Dhafra attacker Mitchell Te Vrede, the attacker will play his fourth game in his local league, in the past he played 10 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the UAE league and 0 assists, so he hopes to debut in the best way.
How is Suriname doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against Haiti, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Haiti 0 - 0 Cuba, Sep. 8, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Canada 4 - 2 Cuba, Jul. 4, 2023, Gold Cup
Cuba 1 - 4 Guadeloupe, July 1, 2023, Gold Cup
Guatemala 1 - 0 Cuba, Jun. 27, 2023, Gold Cup
Uruguay 2 - 0 Cuba, Jun. 20, 2023, International Friendlies
How is Suriname doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Bonaire, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Grenada 1 - 1 Suriname, Sep. 8, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Suriname 0 - 0 Puerto Rico, Jun. 17, 2023, Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying
Suriname 0 - 2 Mexico, Mar. 23, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Curacao 2 - 2 Suriname, Nov. 26, 2022, International Friendlies
Suriname 4 - 1 Bonaire, Nov. 24, 2022, International Friendlies
