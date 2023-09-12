Scotland vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Photo: England

2:45 AM35 minutes ago

Follow here Scotland vs EnglandLive Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Scotland vs England live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Hamdpden Park Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to follow, and interesting facts about these two teams in this international friendly game. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:40 AM40 minutes ago

How to watch Scotland vs England Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

USA Time: 2:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:35 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Scotland vs England: match for the in Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Scotland vs England: Tuesday, September 11, 2023. In several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

17:45 hours

 In UEFA TV

Canada

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

 In DANZ.

USA

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

In Fox Sports.

Mexico

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

12:45 hours

 

Paraguay

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Peru

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

13:45 hours

 In Star.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Who is the favorite?

If you like betting, the casinos indicate England as a favorite with -125 and Scotland with +333, the tie is at +275. The probability that both teams score is -125. With a great statistic that more than 2 goals fall.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

For this match we have Harry Kane on the England side, with 3 games the English striker for Bayern has scored 3 goals and 1 assist. For now with the national team at this stage he did not score a goal in the last game against Ukraine.
From Scotland we have John McGinn, captain of Aston Villa, in his club he has 4 games in the Premier League and 1 goal. But in the game they had against Cyprus he scored a goal.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Latest lineups

Scotland: Gunn, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Hickey, Gilmlur, McGregor, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn and Adams.
England: Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Guehi, Chilwell, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane and Maddison.
2:15 AMan hour ago

How do both teams arrive?

The English are coming off a one-goal draw against Ukraine in the Euro Cup qualifying game. With a goal from Kyle Walker. The Scots come from beating Cyprus by 3 goals to 0 with scores from Scott Mctominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Hand to hand

This match is historic, both teams already know what it means to win, lose and draw with the other. The last time England faced Scotland was in the 2021 Euro Cup and they went 0-0. The most recent victory for the English was 3-1 in a friendly game in 2014 where Wayne Rooney, Chamberlain and James Milner still appreciated in a call.
2:05 AMan hour ago

Be careful with this information

A fact worth highlighting is that the game with an audience registered in this stadium was England vs Scotland, the same game that will be played tonight, with more than 149,415 people in 1937, it was just an international friendly. Before there was more space in the property, but over time it has been reduced due to security.
2:00 AMan hour ago

Where are you going to play?

Hampden Park Stadium is located in Glasgow, Scotland with a capacity of 51,866 spectators. Opened to the public since October 31, 1903, more than 119 years old. It is the current home of Queens Park Rangers and the Scottish National Team.
1:55 AMan hour ago

