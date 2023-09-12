Scotland vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Scotland vs England Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Scotland vs England: match for the in Friendly Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
17:45 hours
|
In UEFA TV
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In DANZ.
|
USA
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Fox Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star.
Who is the favorite?
Players to watch
From Scotland we have John McGinn, captain of Aston Villa, in his club he has 4 games in the Premier League and 1 goal. But in the game they had against Cyprus he scored a goal.
Latest lineups
England: Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Guehi, Chilwell, Henderson, Rice, Bellingham, Saka, Kane and Maddison.