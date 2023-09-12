Bolivia vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conmebol Qualifiers Match
Photo: Argentina

4:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Bolivia vs Argentina Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Bolivia vs Argentina live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Hernando Siles, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
3:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

USA Time: 4:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Telemundo Deportes.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

3:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Bolivia vs Argentina: match for the inConmebol QualifiersMatch?

This is the start time of the game Bolivia vs Argentina: of tuesday, september 12, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

17:00 hours

In Tyc Sports.

Bolivia

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

17:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

17:00 hours

In Spor TV 4.

Chile

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

17:00 hours

In Mega.

Colombia

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

15:00 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

15:00 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

20:00 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

16:00 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

16:00 hours

In Telemundo Deportes

Mexico

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

14:00 hours

 In SKY. 

Paraguay

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

15:00 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

17:00 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

16:00 hours

no transmission.
3:45 AMan hour ago

The player to watch

Of course it would be Lionel Messi's ten, but with the latest statements from Lionel Scaloni it will be seen that Leo starts on the bench, then has a few minutes in the final stretch. But the player to follow will be the spider Julián Álvarez with 4 games in the Premier League with Manchester City he has scored 2 goals and 1 assist.
3:40 AMan hour ago

Without worries

After the game against Ecuador, Scaloni made it clear that Messi's participation would depend on his state of health, but that if Leo was unwell he would not travel, but in a press conference Lionel was optimistic about Leo's condition. He also did not confirm if he will play as a starter, but he will have a few minutes.

"Messi is fit to travel. We will see if he plays, there are still two days left before the game and we will make the decision tomorrow or on Tuesday."

"The other day Leo (Messi) was tired and asked for a change. But it is not necessary for us to talk to him about this before the games. We see it as we go."

3:35 AMan hour ago

I speak Messi

The captain of this team, Lionel Messi, made it clear that the qualifying matches are difficult matches, where it will be a complicated path for the albiceleste to reach the next World Cup in 2026.

“We were recently world champions, but it seems like a lot happened. "We have to keep going, competing and qualifying for the next World Cup, going game after game."

"It was demonstrated in the friendlies we played and today because of the points that the group is not going to relax. Everyone wants to beat Argentina and now that we are champions, even more so."

3:30 AMan hour ago

Latest lineups

Bolivia: Viscarra, Medina, Quinteros, Jusino, Suárez, Fernández, Bejarano, Villamil, Cespedes, Arrascaita and Montero.

Argentina: Dibu Martínez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernández, Messi, Romero, González, Otamendi, Mac Allister, Molina and Martínez.

3:25 AMan hour ago

How does Bolivia get there?

The Bolivian team arrives with a defeat against Brazil by 5 goals to 1, where it was beaten by a Brazilian team that showed no mercy, with a double from Rodrygo and Neymar. The only goal that Bolivia scored was from Víctor Ábrego in the 78th minute.
3:20 AM2 hours ago

How does Argentina arrive?

The albiceleste reaches this second Conmebol qualifying game, heading to the 2026 World Cup with a victory against Ecuador, where they won 1-0 with a goal from Lionel Messi from a free kick.

Besides, the alarms went off when Leo left the field and his stay for this game against Bolivia was in danger.

Scaloni sent his starting team in this first game, the novelty was González for Di Maria.

In this game against Bolivia, a huge victory is expected, full of goals, without or with Messi.

Photo: Argentina
3:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Conmebol Qualifiers Match Bolivia vs Argentina Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
