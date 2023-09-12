Bolivia vs Argentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conmebol Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Bolivia vs Argentina Live Score
How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 4:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Telemundo Deportes.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Bolivia vs Argentina: match for the inConmebol QualifiersMatch?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Tyc Sports.
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Bolivia
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Spor TV 4.
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
In Mega.
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
20:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
In Telemundo Deportes
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In SKY.
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
17:00 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
no transmission.
The player to watch
Without worries
"Messi is fit to travel. We will see if he plays, there are still two days left before the game and we will make the decision tomorrow or on Tuesday."
"The other day Leo (Messi) was tired and asked for a change. But it is not necessary for us to talk to him about this before the games. We see it as we go."
I speak Messi
“We were recently world champions, but it seems like a lot happened. "We have to keep going, competing and qualifying for the next World Cup, going game after game."
"It was demonstrated in the friendlies we played and today because of the points that the group is not going to relax. Everyone wants to beat Argentina and now that we are champions, even more so."
Latest lineups
Argentina: Dibu Martínez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernández, Messi, Romero, González, Otamendi, Mac Allister, Molina and Martínez.
How does Bolivia get there?
How does Argentina arrive?
Besides, the alarms went off when Leo left the field and his stay for this game against Bolivia was in danger.
Scaloni sent his starting team in this first game, the novelty was González for Di Maria.
In this game against Bolivia, a huge victory is expected, full of goals, without or with Messi.