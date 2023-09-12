Ivory Coast vs Mali LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In the last seven games between the two teams, Côte d'Ivoire won four duels, drew two and lost just one.
How do I get to Ivory Coast?
Ivory Coast arrives for the game with a victory in the last match against Lesotho. The team is also available. qualified for the next edition of the African Cup of Nations.
How do you get to Mali?
Mali arrives at the game with two consecutive victories, in the Qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations. The team qualified with 15 points from six matches.
FIFA Date
The FIFA Date, also known as the international transfer window, is a period designated by FIFA (International Football Federation) during which football teams can transfer players between clubs in different countries. These windows occur several times throughout the year and allow clubs to buy, sell or loan players in accordance with rules set out by FIFA.
During the FIFA Date, national teams also have the opportunity to call up players for friendlies or games in international competitions, such as the World Cup and qualifiers for these tournaments.
Stade d'Ebimpé
The Stade d'Ebimpé is is a stadium located in Ebimpé, a suburb of Abidjan, the largest city in Côte d'Ivoire. This stadium is often used for sporting and cultural events. Unfortunately, I do not have specific information about the capacity, facilities, or notable events held at this stadium, as my knowledge base is based on this. current until September 2021, and may not contain detailed information about specific locations built after that date. For more detailed information, I recommend checking updated sources or official websites related to Stade d'Ebimpé.
An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are generally held as part of the teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar.
These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
The game will be played at Ebimpé Olympic Stadium
The Ivory Coast vs Mali game will be played at Ebimpé Olympic Stadium, with a capacity of 44.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Ivory Coast vs Mali live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.