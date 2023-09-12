Ghana vs Liberia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Watch Ghana vs Liberia live online in a warm-up friendly match.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Ghana vs Liberia live in the warm-up match, as well as the latest information from the Ohene Djan Sports stadium. Keep an eye on the action with live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Ghana vs Liberia online and live in a friendly warm-up game
The match Ghana vs Liberia will not be broadcast on television.
Ghana vs Liberia is not available on streaming.
Ghana vs Liberia is not available on streaming.
If you want to watch Ghana vs Liberia online, VAVEL Mexico is your best bet.
Ohene Djan Sports Stadium
It is one of the most important stadiums in Ghana with a capacity of 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1961, it will be the stadium where the Ghana vs Liberia match will be played, a friendly match for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, undoubtedly a great match with two good African teams, The team's participation in the World Cup and official tournaments in the run-up to the World Cup is expected to be very high tomorrow for this warm-up match, and which is sure to be a great entry for a fan base that never abandons its national team.
Other games tomorrow
In addition to this match between Ghana and Liberia, Japan vs Turkey, China vs Syria, Kenya vs South Sudan, Singapore vs Chinese Taipei and Philippines vs Afghanistan are tomorrow's friendly matches, with top teams looking to prepare in the best possible way for the World Cup qualifiers in their confederations in both their Asian and African confederations in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States.
What time is Ghana vs Liberia match day 5 of the Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time for the Ghana vs Liberia match on 12 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hours
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 12:00 noon
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Panama: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
United States: 13:00 hours PT and 15:00 hours ET
Spain: 18:00
France: 18:00 hours
Germany: 18:00 hours
Italy: 18:00 hours
Japan: 20:00 hours
Philippines: 8 p.m.
South Korea: 8 p.m.
Kazakhstan 22:00 hours
Finland: 19:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to have a lot of intensity, goals and excitement in a preparation match for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Background
The record leans towards Liberia by surprise as they have met on one occasion and on that occasion the Liberian team defeated Ghana 2-0 despite that tomorrow the Ghanaian team will be a little more favoured to win this friendly warm-up match.
How does the Liberian national team fare?
On the other hand, the Liberian national team comes from losing against South Africa 2-1, they have 4 consecutive matches without a win and they will have to prepare themselves in the best way for the World Cup qualifiers, a very close match is expected despite being a friendly, with two teams that will try to fight in November to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, no doubt a great preparation match is what awaits us tomorrow.
How does the Ghanaian national team fare?
The Ghanaian national team has just defeated the Central African Republic 2-1 in the last day of the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations, they will play this match with the one that will close their FIFA date, with a friendly match against Liberia, they are looking to prepare themselves in the best way so that in November they can start the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with the idea of returning to a World Cup, in this way Ghana arrives to this friendly match.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ghana vs Liberia live stream, which is a friendly match. The match will take place at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, kick-off at 10:00.