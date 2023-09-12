Ecuador vs Uruguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Ecuador vs Uruguay live online on Match day 2 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Ecuador vs Uruguay live matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, as well as the latest information from the pitch at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado. Watch every minute of the match live online from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Ecuador vs Uruguay online and live in match day 2 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
The Ecuador vs Uruguay match will not be broadcast on television.
The Ecuador vs Uruguay match will not be broadcast on streaming either.
Other matches in the Conmebol qualifiers
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Ecuador and Uruguay, the matches Bolivia vs Peru, Venezuela vs Uruguay, Chile vs Colombia and Peru vs Brazil will be played, very exciting matches in this date 2, with very important teams that will be looking to fight for tickets to the World Cup in México, Canadá and USA 2026.
Referee
The central referee will be Wilton Pereira Sampaio, he will have a very important task to impart justice and put order in this match where key points are played towards the World Cup, no doubt he will have to demonstrate his experience in the meeting tomorrow, this will be the referee for day 2 of the Qualifiers for the World Cup 2023, the central has already whistled Qualifiers matches, both Conmebol and World Cup so no doubt he is one of the best in his profession, and that with that experience he is looking to do a great job tomorrow.
What time is Ecuador vs Uruguay match day 2 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?
This is the kick-off time for the Ecuador vs Uruguay match on 12 September 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00
Uruguay: 16:00
Bolivia: 16:00
Chile: 17:00
Paraguay: 17:00
Venezuela: 17:00
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Mexico: 15:00
Panama: 15:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
United States: 18:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET
Spain: 23:00 hours
France: 23:00 hours
Germany: 23:00 hours
Italy: 23:00 hours
Japan: 01:00 hours
Philippines: 01:00 hours
South Korea: 01:00 hours
Kazakhstan 03:00 hours
Finland 00:00 hours
Absences
Neither of the two teams have any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for match day 2 of the Conmebol qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with two very strong teams in the area.
Background
The record does not have a favourite as they have met on 7 occasions, leaving a record of 3 wins for Ecuador, a draw and 3 victories for Uruguay, but given their current form, the Charrúa team will be slightly more favoured to win their second victory and fight for the lead in the Conmebol competition.
How does Uruguay get there?
The selection of Uruguay for its part comes from defeating Chile 3-1, a match that they dominated from start to finish, and with a football lesson they managed to get the win and their first 3 points to be in second place with 3 points, will seek to fight for first place which by goals at the moment is held by Brazil, but must visit Ecuador who will not see who did it but who pays for it so it is expected to be a very intense match, full of goals and emotions.
How does Ecuador get there?
The Ecuadorian national team has just lost 1-0 against Argentina, in a match that was very close and it took a brilliant free kick by Lionel Messi to beat the Ecuadorian goal and win by the minimum difference. The Ecuadorian national team will be looking to get points against Uruguay, to get rid of the 3 penalty points that have them at the bottom of the general table towards the 2026 World Cup, and to close this FIFA date and this start of the World Cup qualifiers in Conmebol in the best possible way.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of the Ecuador vs Uruguay match, corresponding to the Conmebol Qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The match will take place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium at 15:00 (CDMX).