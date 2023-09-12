Malta vs North Macedonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualifiers Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Malta vs North Macedonia live from EURO 2024 Qualification!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Malta vs North Macedonia live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifier, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Ta'Qali National Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Malta vs North Macedonia online and live from EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the Malta vs North Macedonia match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
North Macedonia's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Dimitrievski, Velkovski, Zajkov, Ristovski, Ashkovski, Elmas, Ademi, Bardhi, Alioski, Trajkovski and Nestorovski.
Eljif Elmas, a must see player!
The Napoli midfielder is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue proving that he is one of the best in his position. The Macedonian continued with the Italian team after a good season last season in Calcio Italiano, in which he scored 6 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the forward line of his team and the North Macedonia team, in addition to continuing to show the high level of last season. He currently has 11 goals and 1 assist in 49 games played with his national team.
How does North Macedonia arrive?
The North Macedonia National Team enters this duel with the objective of qualifying for EURO 2024 and can continue fighting for a ticket to the top European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several names of interesting players, with Eljif Elmas, Stole Dimitrievski, Gjoko Zajkov, Ezgjan Alioski, Enis Bardhi and Aleksandar Trajkovski being the most notable. North Macedonia has stood out for its great offensive system, being the second best offense in its group with 4 goals scored in two games. The European team is in fourth place in Group C of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 3 points, after 1 victory, 0 draws and 2 losses and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the top European championship. North Macedonia does not start as the favorite against its rival, but it can surprise and get 3 points at home.
Malta's latest lineup
This is the team's latest lineup: Bonello, Muscat, S. Borg, J. Borg, Camenzuli, Teuma, Guillaumier, Yankam, Mbong, Nwoko and Jones.
Yanick Yankam, a must see player!
The Birkirkara midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Maltese and has started in all the matches in the process towards EURO 2024, although the Maltese team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Now, he continues as the captain of the national team and is running to be the maximum reference in the offensive generation that Malta needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the Euro 2024 and take this team in the right direction in the development of the UEFA. The Maltese midfielder's connection with Jodi Jones and Alexander Satariano to form a lethal forward.
How does Malta get here?
The Maltese enter this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of the team winning a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in last place in Group C with 0 units, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 4 losses. In addition to these, their group includes England, Italy, North Macedonia and Ukraine, so the fight for a place will not be easy. The Maltese present a list with interesting players such as Yannick Yankam, Jodi Jones, Alexander Satariano, Teddy Teuma, Steve Borg, Cain Attard and Henry Bonello. Malta is not a power in the UEFA zone and they will seek to score more points ahead of the EURO. Luciano Spalleti, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. Malta is not the favorite against North Macedonia and we are expected to have a very hard-fought duel to try for them to score points in the Qualifiers.
Where's the game?
The Ta'Qali National Stadium located in the city of Ta'Qali, Malta will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 17,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1981.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Malta vs North Macedonia match, corresponding to the Qualification towards EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Ta'Qali National Stadium, at 2:45 p.m.