Qatar vs Russia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

Stay with us to follow Qatar vs Russia live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Qatar vs Russia live for the 2023 Friendly Match, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Al Janoub Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Qatar vs Russia online and live from the Cup 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Qatar vs Russia match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:15 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 10:15 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 11:15 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 10:15 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 9:15 hours Without Transmission
Ecuador: 10:15 hours Without Transmission
US (ET): 11:15 a.m. No Broadcast
Spain: 3:15 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 9:15 hours Without Transmission
Paraguay: 11:15 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 9:15 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 11:15 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 10:15 hours Without Transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Russia's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Agkatsev, Prokhin, Litvinov, Vasiljev, Aleksandrov, Langovic, Khlusevichm Kuznetsov, Musaev and Gladyshev.
Daniil Khlusevich, a must see player!
The Spartak Moscow midfielder has become one of the great leaders of the Russian team and started all the matches in the process leading up to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Now, after having been left without any possibility, Khlusevich is running to be the top reference in The offensive generation that Russia needs and its contribution will be very important for the future and the search to continue improving with this group of players, while they hope to return to some UEFA and FIFA competition. This is one of the jewels of the new generation of Russian football.
How does Russia arrive?
Those from Russia go into this friendly duel without any possibility of participating in any FIFA championship due to the military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian government. The Russians present a list with interesting players such as Stanislav Agkatsev, Daniil Khlusevich, Stepan Oganesyan, Daniil Denisov, Aleksandr Golovin and Nikita Saltykov. Russia is not a power in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to continue maintaining the football rhythm with friendlies, hoping that one day it will be able to participate in intercontinental tournaments again. Russia wants to take advantage of the friendly duel to continue improving as a team for their next duel. As long as the war conflict with Ukraine is not resolved, they will continue to be banned from all official competitions.
Qatar's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup:Abdullah, Haron, Alhamadri, Al-Ali, Gaber, Clam, Mansoor, Ali, Khalid, Al-Yazidi and Irfan.
Naif Alhadrami, a must see player!
The Al-Rayyan defender will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the defense and comes to this duel after being the main reference in the back of the Asian team. Alhadrami arrives as one of the recent signings of the Qatari team and will seek to contribute defensively to the team. During last season with the team he played 23 games and scored 4 goals. The most important thing for him is to begin to have greater consistency on the field of play and to fit in better with players like Jassem Garber to form a defense that resembles a wall.
How does Qatar get here?
The Qatar team enters the Al Janoub Stadium, to face the Russian team and continue their preparation path towards the AFC Asian Cup in their country in 2024. They will be part of the Asian tournament in Group A together with China , Lebanon and Tajikistan. Qatar is one of the big favorites in its group and its goal is to have a great tournament that will help it qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The team has a good base of players led by Mohammed Khali, Youseff Abdullah, Khaled Ali , Nabil Irfan, Naif Alhadrami and Jassem Gaber. The Qatari team has the ability to enter the next World Cup and be one of the best teams on the Asian continent.
Where's the game?
The Al Janoub Stadium located in the city of Al-Wakrah, Qatar will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within their respective confederations in view of their upcoming international competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 44,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Qatar vs Russia match, corresponding to the 2023 friendly match. The match will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium, at 11:15 am.