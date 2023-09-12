Cameroon vs Burundi LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match
Image: Cameroon

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AM19 minutes ago

Tune in here Cameroon vs BurundiLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cameroon vs Burundi match.
2:55 AM24 minutes ago

How to watch Cameroon vs BurundiLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Cameroon vs Burundi live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:50 AM29 minutes ago

Retrospect

Only one match in history has been played between the teams, where Cameroon won 1-0 in 2023 with a goal from Toko Ekambi in the second qualifying round on June 9.
2:45 AM34 minutes ago

Probable Burundi

Burundi's probable team for the match is: Rukundo, Jordi, Nduwarugira, Nsabiyumva, Nshimirimana and Kanakimana; Mvuyekure, Bigirimana and Moussa; Hussein and Bimenyimana.
2:40 AM39 minutes ago

Probable Cameroon

Cameroon's probable team for the match is: Epassy (Onana), Tolo, Mbaizo, Moukoudi and Wooh; Anguissa, Ntcham, Ngamelu and Ondoua; Mbeumo and Toko Ekambi.
2:35 AM44 minutes ago

No absentees

Both teams have no absentees for the match and will be full strength. On the Cameroon side, Onana could be back in goal.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Group C

In Group C, Namibia lead the way with five points, ahead of Cameroon and Burundi, both on four points. Curiously, Kenya have no points or games in the group.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Burundi

Burundi, on the other hand, come into the match on the back of one defeat, one draw and one win. The defeat came on March 25, 3-1 to Indonesia, with goals from Sayuri, Sulistyawan and Ridho, while Nyiongabire pulled one back. On the 28th, it was a 2-2 draw with Indonesia, with goals from Sulaiman and Amat, while Berahino and Bigirimana equalized. Finally, on June 20, Namibia won 3-2, with goals from Bigirimana, Bimenyimana and Shabani, while Shalulile and Rudath scored.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Cameroon

Cameroon come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat in their last games. On March 24, at home, the draw was 1-1 with Namibia, with Shalulie opening the scoring and Kemen equalizing. On the 28th, again away to Namibia, the defeat was 2-1, with goals from Shalulie and Iimbondi, while Aboubakar pulled one back. And on June 10, the draw was 2-2 with Mexico, with goals from Mbeumo and Toko Ekambi, while Reyes and Álvarez found the back of the net.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match: Cameroon vs Burundi Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo