Cameroon vs Burundi LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers Match

Retrospect
Only one match in history has been played between the teams, where Cameroon won 1-0 in 2023 with a goal from Toko Ekambi in the second qualifying round on June 9.
Probable Burundi
Burundi's probable team for the match is: Rukundo, Jordi, Nduwarugira, Nsabiyumva, Nshimirimana and Kanakimana; Mvuyekure, Bigirimana and Moussa; Hussein and Bimenyimana.
Probable Cameroon
Cameroon's probable team for the match is: Epassy (Onana), Tolo, Mbaizo, Moukoudi and Wooh; Anguissa, Ntcham, Ngamelu and Ondoua; Mbeumo and Toko Ekambi.
No absentees
Both teams have no absentees for the match and will be full strength. On the Cameroon side, Onana could be back in goal.
Group C
In Group C, Namibia lead the way with five points, ahead of Cameroon and Burundi, both on four points. Curiously, Kenya have no points or games in the group.
Last Matches: Burundi
Burundi, on the other hand, come into the match on the back of one defeat, one draw and one win. The defeat came on March 25, 3-1 to Indonesia, with goals from Sayuri, Sulistyawan and Ridho, while Nyiongabire pulled one back. On the 28th, it was a 2-2 draw with Indonesia, with goals from Sulaiman and Amat, while Berahino and Bigirimana equalized. Finally, on June 20, Namibia won 3-2, with goals from Bigirimana, Bimenyimana and Shabani, while Shalulile and Rudath scored.
Last Matches: Cameroon
Cameroon come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat in their last games. On March 24, at home, the draw was 1-1 with Namibia, with Shalulie opening the scoring and Kemen equalizing. On the 28th, again away to Namibia, the defeat was 2-1, with goals from Shalulie and Iimbondi, while Aboubakar pulled one back. And on June 10, the draw was 2-2 with Mexico, with goals from Mbeumo and Toko Ekambi, while Reyes and Álvarez found the back of the net.
