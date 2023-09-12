China vs Syria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Froendly Match 2023
China National Football Team // Source: GettyImages

9:02 PM11 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the China vs Syria game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for China vs Syria live, as well as the latest information coming out of China. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
8:57 PM16 minutes ago

Syria Lineup

Syria can field the following players in order to contest the clash against China. Madanieh, Al Ajaan, Al Midani, Jenyat, Al Hallak, Al Mawas, Anez, Hameesheh, Krouma, Mardikian and Samia.
8:52 PM21 minutes ago

China Lineup

China can field the following players in order to play against Syria. Junling, Zhang, Tyias, Galo, Deng, Yennaris, Wu Xi, Li Shuai, Wu Lei, Elkerson and Liangming.
8:47 PM26 minutes ago

Photo

Selección de fútbol de China // Fuente: GettyImages
Selección de fútbol de China // Fuente: GettyImages
8:42 PM31 minutes ago

Match Schedule

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 

Argentina: 6:00 horas 

Bolivia: 5:00 horas

Brasil: 6:00 horas

Chile: 6:00 horas 

Colombia: 4:00 horas

Ecuador: 4:00 horas

USA (ET): 5:00 horas

Spain: 12:00 horas

Mexico: 4:00 horas

Paraguay: 6:00 horas 

Peru: 4:00 horas

Uruguay: 7:00 horas

8:37 PM36 minutes ago

Where to watch

The match between China vs Syria can be watched on the Asian federation's YouTube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
8:32 PM41 minutes ago

Last Match between them

In the last match between China and Syria, the Chinese managed to win the match with a two-goal difference. The result of the match was 3-1 for the Asians. Zhang put China ahead just before halftime to take them into the locker room. In the second half, the game opened with Aosman's equalizer, but the Chinese fought back with Wu Lei's penalty goal in the 70th minute. Yuning Zhang scored a late winner to earn three points for the Asian Cup qualifier.
8:27 PMan hour ago

History

These teams have played against each other a total of 14 times where China has won more games than its rival. The Chinese team has won on eight occasions and on one occasion two draws. For their part, Syria have won on four occasions so they will try to close the gap with a win in this friendly so that China does not get away in the record, as they have a lead of four wins difference.
8:22 PMan hour ago

Syria Last Match

Syria's last match was also against Malaysia who also failed to get any positive result from the match. Syria squandered a two-goal lead, which the visitors turned around without a problem. The first goal was scored by Mardikian in the 12th minute of the match to put the first goal on the scoreboard. Before the first half, Samia put the second goal on the scoreboard and put a two-goal lead before the break. However, Malaysia was able to level the contest starting with Rashid's goal in the 51st minute and capping the tie in the 85th minute with Lok's goal to put the tie in a tightly contested encounter.
8:17 PMan hour ago

China Last Match

China was held to a draw by Malaysia in a friendly match. The result of the match was a 1-1 draw, where the visiting team started winning with Faisal Halim's goal at the beginning of the match, after only ten minutes of play. Before the end of the first half, the Chinese team, through Liamgming, equalized. With the tie at one, both teams went to the break to give way to a second half in which there were many chances and where there were no more goals so both teams signed the tie at one in the friendly match.
8:12 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of China vs Syria this Tuesday, September 12 at 12:00 Spanish time. The match is part of the friendly match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
