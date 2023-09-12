China vs Syria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Froendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the China vs Syria game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for China vs Syria live, as well as the latest information coming out of China. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Syria Lineup
Syria can field the following players in order to contest the clash against China. Madanieh, Al Ajaan, Al Midani, Jenyat, Al Hallak, Al Mawas, Anez, Hameesheh, Krouma, Mardikian and Samia.
China Lineup
China can field the following players in order to play against Syria. Junling, Zhang, Tyias, Galo, Deng, Yennaris, Wu Xi, Li Shuai, Wu Lei, Elkerson and Liangming.
Photo
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 horas
Bolivia: 5:00 horas
Brasil: 6:00 horas
Chile: 6:00 horas
Colombia: 4:00 horas
Ecuador: 4:00 horas
USA (ET): 5:00 horas
Spain: 12:00 horas
Mexico: 4:00 horas
Paraguay: 6:00 horas
Peru: 4:00 horas
Uruguay: 7:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between China vs Syria can be watched on the Asian federation's YouTube channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what is happening in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last Match between them
In the last match between China and Syria, the Chinese managed to win the match with a two-goal difference. The result of the match was 3-1 for the Asians. Zhang put China ahead just before halftime to take them into the locker room. In the second half, the game opened with Aosman's equalizer, but the Chinese fought back with Wu Lei's penalty goal in the 70th minute. Yuning Zhang scored a late winner to earn three points for the Asian Cup qualifier.
History
These teams have played against each other a total of 14 times where China has won more games than its rival. The Chinese team has won on eight occasions and on one occasion two draws. For their part, Syria have won on four occasions so they will try to close the gap with a win in this friendly so that China does not get away in the record, as they have a lead of four wins difference.
Syria Last Match
Syria's last match was also against Malaysia who also failed to get any positive result from the match. Syria squandered a two-goal lead, which the visitors turned around without a problem. The first goal was scored by Mardikian in the 12th minute of the match to put the first goal on the scoreboard. Before the first half, Samia put the second goal on the scoreboard and put a two-goal lead before the break. However, Malaysia was able to level the contest starting with Rashid's goal in the 51st minute and capping the tie in the 85th minute with Lok's goal to put the tie in a tightly contested encounter.
China Last Match
China was held to a draw by Malaysia in a friendly match. The result of the match was a 1-1 draw, where the visiting team started winning with Faisal Halim's goal at the beginning of the match, after only ten minutes of play. Before the end of the first half, the Chinese team, through Liamgming, equalized. With the tie at one, both teams went to the break to give way to a second half in which there were many chances and where there were no more goals so both teams signed the tie at one in the friendly match.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of China vs Syria this Tuesday, September 12 at 12:00 Spanish time. The match is part of the friendly match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.