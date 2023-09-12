Belgium vs Estonia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EURO Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Belgium - Estonia Live Score
Follow the live score of the match between the Belgium national team and the Estonia national team here. Everything you need to know about this qualifying match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
What time is Belgium vs Estonia match for EURO Qualifiers 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Belgium vs Estonia match on September 12, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hours
Bolivia: 14:45 hours
Brazil: 14:45 hours
Chile: 14:45 hours
Colombia: 14:45 hours
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 14:45 hours
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 15:45 hours
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
How to watch Belgium vs Estonia Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Belgium - Estonia live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: VIX +
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Estonia National Team
Hein; Kuusk, Tamm, Mets; Peetson, Poom, Kait, Miller, Pikk; Ojamaa, Anier
Last lineup Belgium National Team
Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Bakayoko, Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, Lukaku, Carrasco
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Belgium vs Estonia will be Bartosz Frankowsk; Marcin Boniek, first line; Jakub Winkler, second line; Damian Kos, fourth assistant.
How does Estonian National Team arrive?
On the other hand, the Estonian team has not had the best soccer performance in these qualifiers for EURO 2024 and, if they still want to have aspirations of qualifying, they need to win and get as many points as possible in this final stretch of the qualifying round. The team led by Swiss coach Thomas Haberli, arrives at matchday 6 in last place in Group F with only one point from a draw against Azerbaijan. In their most recent match, the Estonians suffered a painful defeat against the Swedish National Team where they lost by a heavy score of 5-0 and were unable to reverse the result.
How does Belgium National Team arrive?
On the other hand, the selection of Belgium directed by Domenico Tedesco, was one of the great disappointments of the last World Cup in Qatar as it failed to advance to the round of 16 after surprisingly finishing third in their group with only four points.Now, Belgium has turned the page and wants to give its fans some joy after its poor soccer performance in Qatar 2022. So far this year, the Belgian national team has played two matches and is undefeated in this 2023. In their most recent match, the Belgians managed a narrow victory over Azerbaijan with a solitary goal by Carrasco. In these qualifiers, Belgium is in first place in Group F with 10 points from three wins and only one draw.. Only a misfortune would prevent them from qualifying, so if they win today, they would secure their place in the next edition of the EURO.
EURO Qualifiers 2024 Matchday 6
We continue with the soccer activity paused in all the leagues and cups of the world by the FIFA date and, in this Tuesday noon we will have a quite showy match corresponding to the qualifiers of the EURO in its day 6 between two great selections. The King Baudouin stadium will witness this clash between Belgium and Estonia. Both teams live very different realities and both share the group F; while one is the leader of the sector, the other is struggling to get out of the bottom of the group. Will the locals or the visitors be able to achieve victory or the visitors?
The match will be played at the Stadium King Baudouin
The match between Belgium - Estonia will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, Belgium. Kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
