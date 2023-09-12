Highlights and goals: Singapore 3-1 Chinese Taipei in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Our coverage of the Singapore vs Chinese Taipei game of friendly match comes to an end
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.
Final comment
Great victory for Singapore at the end of their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home team started off trailing, but managed to recover to equalize the score before the end of the first half, and turned the result around in the second half with two more goals.
End to game
Singapore 3-1 Chinese Taipei
92'
Direct shot from Singapore
90'
At the end of the 90-minute regulation time, five minutes of extra time will be played.
87'
Corner kick for Singapore
87'
They were able to recover from an initial disadvantage against a team that had defeated them on the two previous occasions they had met, a great merit for the Singapore team.
85'
It has been tremendously effective Singapore tonight, out of 4 shots on goal, three have ended in a goal, good performance for the locals.
82'
SINGAPORE GOAAAL
79'
Corner kick for China Taipei
78'
Direct shot by Chinese Taipei
77'
Chinese Taipei is insistently looking for an equalizer and has tried several variants but cannot score.
70'
Although the time of possession has decreased, Singapore has taken advantage of two scoring opportunities and for now they take the lead on the scoreboard.
65'
SINGAPORE GOAL
62'
Singapore direct shot
57'
Chinese Taipei deflected shot
54'
Chinese Taipei deflected shot
50'
Singapore has had more of the ball, but the most dangerous attacks have come from Chinese Taipei.
45'
START TO SECOND HALF
Asia will have eight direct qualifiers and one playoff berth
With the increase to 48 World Cup participants, eight Asian teams will have direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They will also have a World Cup playoff berth.
How are the World Cup qualifiers played in Asia?
Twenty teams face each other in the first round, in round-robin matches on the next FIFA date in October, both Singapore (vs. Guam) and Chinese Taipei (vs. East Timor) will participate in this round.
In the second round, 36 teams will be divided into 9 groups and the top two teams from each group will qualify.
Half Time
Singapore 1-1 Chinese Taipei
45'
Three minutes of addition time.
41'
Singapore Goal
39'
Penalty for Singapore
39'
Singapore tries but cannot get a shot on goal.
35'
Corner kick for Chinese Taipei
29'
Chinese Taipei Goal
24'
Arifin's deflected shot
23'
Free kick for Singapore
22'
Free kick for Chinese Taipei
16'
Yellow card for Singapur
15'
In the first 15 minutes, possession was mostly in favor of Singapore, with the home side trying harder.
0'
START TO GAME
The last time they met
The two teams are meeting for the first time since 2018, the last time the two met was back in the 2019 Asian Qualifying Tournament on March 27, 2018, when Chinese Taipei defeated Singapore, one-nil.
Starting Lineup- Chinese Taipei
Starting Lineup- Singapur
Our starting XI to face Chinese Taipei tonight. Kick-off is in 60 minutes! pic.twitter.com/ZuT9QhOYxe — FAS (@FASingapore) September 12, 2023
Start of coverage
We are already in the coverage of the international friendly match, Singapore receives at home the national team of Chinese Taipei, a match that will serve as preparation for the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup, everything that happens here we will tell you in VAVEL.
Stay tuned to follow Singapore vs Chinese Taipei for FIFA Matchday 2023
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Singapore vs Chinese Taipei, as well as the latest information from Bisham Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Singapore vs Chinese Taipei online and live on FIFA matchday?
The match will not be broadcast on television.
You can stream it on FIFA+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
You can stream it on FIFA+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Lineup- Chinese Taipei
This is how Chinese Taipei played in their last game: Pan Wen-Chieh; Fong Shad-Chi, Chen Wei-Chuan, Samuel Ange, Emilio Estevez, Wu Chun-Ching, Wun Chin-Hao, Lin Chang-Lun, Chen Chao-An, Yu Cha-Huang, Miguel Sandberg.
Last Lineup- Singapore
This is how Singapore played its last game: Hassan Sunny; Lionel Tan, Jacob Mahler, Hafiz Nor, Ryan Stewart; Hariss Harun, Anumanthan Kumar, Shah Shahiran, Adam Swandi; Faris Ramli and Song Uiyoung.
Key player - Chinese Taipei
Midfielder Chun-Ching Wu is the key player for the Chinese Taipei national team. He has played 58 games for his country and has 9 goals for the national team.
Key Player - Singapore
Striker Muhammad Faris bin Ramli is the key player for the Singapore national team. He has played 48 games for his country and has 7 goals for the national team.
How does Chinese Taipei fare?
The Chinese Taipei national soccer team faces its last friendly match ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers; in the first round of the qualifiers, on the next FIFA date in October, they face East Timor in a head-to-head match.
Their last victory was against the Philippines, last June by 3-2.
How does Singapore arrive?
The Singapore national soccer team faces its final friendly match ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers; in the first round of the qualifiers, on the next FIFA date in October, they face Guam in a head-to-head match.
Their last victory was against Macau, last March by a score of 1-0.Singapore has never been to a World Cup finals and has only one appearance in the Asia Cup.
The Stadium
The Bisham Stadium is located in the city of Bisham, Singapore. It will host this match, has a capacity of 6254 spectators and was inaugurated on April 1, 1998. It is the main home of the Singapore Premier League team, Lion City Sailors, and is mainly used for soccer matches.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Singapore vs Chinese Taipei, corresponding to the international friendly match FIFA 2023. The match will take place at the Bisham Stadium, at 7:30 am.