Highlights and goals: Singapore 3-1 Chinese Taipei in Friendly Match
Photo: CNA

9:34 AM2 days ago

9:27 AM2 days ago

Final comment

Great victory for Singapore at the end of their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home team started off trailing, but managed to recover to equalize the score before the end of the first half, and turned the result around in the second half with two more goals. 
9:25 AM2 days ago

End to game

Singapore 3-1 Chinese Taipei
9:21 AM2 days ago

92'

Direct shot from Singapore
9:18 AM2 days ago

90'

At the end of the 90-minute regulation time, five minutes of extra time will be played.
9:16 AM2 days ago

87'

Corner kick for Singapore
9:15 AM2 days ago

87'

They were able to recover from an initial disadvantage against a team that had defeated them on the two previous occasions they had met, a great merit for the Singapore team.
9:13 AM2 days ago

85'

It has been tremendously effective Singapore tonight, out of 4 shots on goal, three have ended in a goal, good performance for the locals. 
9:10 AM2 days ago

82'

SINGAPORE GOAAAL
9:07 AM2 days ago

79'

Corner kick for China Taipei
9:07 AM2 days ago

78'

Direct shot by Chinese Taipei
9:06 AM2 days ago

77'

Chinese Taipei is insistently looking for an equalizer and has tried several variants but cannot score. 
8:58 AM2 days ago

70'

Although the time of possession has decreased, Singapore has taken advantage of two scoring opportunities and for now they take the lead on the scoreboard.
8:55 AM2 days ago

65'

SINGAPORE GOAL
8:51 AM2 days ago

62'

Singapore direct shot
8:45 AM2 days ago

57'

Chinese Taipei deflected shot
8:43 AM2 days ago

54'

Chinese Taipei deflected shot
8:39 AM2 days ago

50'

Singapore has had more of the ball, but the most dangerous attacks have come from Chinese Taipei.
8:33 AM2 days ago

45'

START TO SECOND HALF
8:30 AM2 days ago

Asia will have eight direct qualifiers and one playoff berth

With the increase to 48 World Cup participants, eight Asian teams will have direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They will also have a World Cup playoff berth. 
8:26 AM2 days ago

How are the World Cup qualifiers played in Asia?

Twenty teams face each other in the first round, in round-robin matches on the next FIFA date in October, both Singapore (vs. Guam) and Chinese Taipei (vs. East Timor) will participate in this round. 

In the second round, 36 teams will be divided into 9 groups and the top two teams from each group will qualify.

8:19 AM2 days ago

Half Time

Singapore 1-1 Chinese Taipei
8:15 AM2 days ago

45'

Three minutes of addition time.
8:11 AM2 days ago

41'

Singapore Goal
8:10 AM2 days ago

39'

Penalty for Singapore
8:09 AM2 days ago

39'

Singapore tries but cannot get a shot on goal.
8:05 AM2 days ago

35'

Corner kick for Chinese Taipei
7:59 AM2 days ago

29'

Chinese Taipei Goal
7:57 AM2 days ago

24'

Arifin's deflected shot
7:54 AM2 days ago

23'

Free kick for Singapore
7:52 AM2 days ago

22'

Free kick for Chinese Taipei
7:49 AM2 days ago

16'

Yellow card for Singapur
7:45 AM2 days ago

15'

In the first 15 minutes, possession was mostly in favor of Singapore, with the home side trying harder. 
7:35 AM2 days ago

0'

START TO GAME
7:28 AM2 days ago

The last time they met

The two teams are meeting for the first time since 2018, the last time the two met was back in the 2019 Asian Qualifying Tournament on March 27, 2018, when Chinese Taipei defeated Singapore, one-nil. 
7:21 AM2 days ago

Starting Lineup- Chinese Taipei

7:15 AM2 days ago

Starting Lineup- Singapur

7:12 AM2 days ago

Start of coverage

We are already in the coverage of the international friendly match, Singapore receives at home the national team of Chinese Taipei, a match that will serve as preparation for the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup, everything that happens here we will tell you in VAVEL.
11:24 PM2 days ago

11:19 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Singapore vs Chinese Taipei online and live on FIFA matchday?

The match will not be broadcast on television. 
You can stream it on FIFA+. 
11:14 PM2 days ago

Last Lineup- Chinese Taipei

This is how Chinese Taipei played in their last game: Pan Wen-Chieh; Fong Shad-Chi, Chen Wei-Chuan, Samuel Ange, Emilio Estevez, Wu Chun-Ching, Wun Chin-Hao, Lin Chang-Lun, Chen Chao-An, Yu Cha-Huang, Miguel Sandberg.
11:09 PM2 days ago

Last Lineup- Singapore

This is how Singapore played its last game: Hassan Sunny; Lionel Tan, Jacob Mahler, Hafiz Nor, Ryan Stewart; Hariss Harun, Anumanthan Kumar, Shah Shahiran, Adam Swandi; Faris Ramli and Song Uiyoung.
11:04 PM2 days ago

Key player - Chinese Taipei

Midfielder Chun-Ching Wu is the key player for the Chinese Taipei national team. He has played 58 games for his country and has 9 goals for the national team. 
10:59 PM2 days ago

Key Player - Singapore

Striker Muhammad Faris bin Ramli is the key player for the Singapore national team. He has played 48 games for his country and has 7 goals for the national team. 
10:54 PM2 days ago

How does Chinese Taipei fare?

The Chinese Taipei national soccer team faces its last friendly match ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers; in the first round of the qualifiers, on the next FIFA date in October, they face East Timor in a head-to-head match.

Their last victory was against the Philippines, last June by 3-2. 

10:49 PM2 days ago

How does Singapore arrive?

The Singapore national soccer team faces its final friendly match ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers; in the first round of the qualifiers, on the next FIFA date in October, they face Guam in a head-to-head match.

Their last victory was against Macau, last March by a score of 1-0. 

Singapore has never been to a World Cup finals and has only one appearance in the Asia Cup.
10:44 PM2 days ago

The Stadium

The Bisham Stadium is located in the city of Bisham, Singapore. It will host this match, has a capacity of 6254 spectators and was inaugurated on April 1, 1998. It is the main home of the Singapore Premier League team, Lion City Sailors, and is mainly used for soccer matches.
Photo: Kompas.com
Photo: Kompas.com
10:39 PM2 days ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Singapore vs Chinese Taipei, corresponding to the international friendly match FIFA 2023. The match will take place at the Bisham Stadium, at 7:30 am.
