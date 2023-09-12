Kenya vs South Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
South Sudan Lineup
South Sudan can field the following players in order to play against Kenya. Mawith, Loki, Toha, Maker, Dhata, Bentiu, Mawa, Albano, Jackson, Yuel and Riak.
Kenya Lineup
Kenya can field the following players in order to play against South Sudan. Autumn, Daniel, Joseph, Omurwa, Otieno, Rupia, Akumu, Mugambi, Odada, Juma and Olunga.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 horas
Bolivia: 7:00 horas
Brasil: 8:00 horas
Chile: 8:00 horas
Colombia: 6:00 horas
Ecuador: 6:00 horas
USA (ET): 7:00 horas
Spain: 14:00 horas
Mexico: 6:00 horas
Paraguay: 8:00 horas
Peru: 6:00 horas
Uruguay: 9:00 horas
Where to watch
The match between Kenya vs South Sudan can be seen on the YouTube channel of the African federation. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last Match Between them
In the last meeting between them Kenya continued their positive streak against South Sudan with a new victory, as they do not know what it is to lose to this rival. During the match, the chances came from the home side who did not score until the last stretch of the match with Rupia's goal to give them another victory, where South Sudan will have their revenge against an opponent that is impossible to get at least a draw.
History
These teams have played each other a total of four times where Kenya has won more than its rival. The Kenyan national team has won on four occasions. South Sudan has not managed to neither win nor draw against their next opponent where in this friendly they will try to break the streak and be able to get a victory to break the negative record against Kenya.
South Sudan Last match
For their part, South Sudan suffered a heavy defeat on matchday six of the African Cup qualifiers against Mali. The result of the match was 4-0 for the home side. Mali took the lead right from the start with Kone scoring in the 10th minute of the match. At the half-hour mark, Doumbia put the second goal on the scoreboard, so that the first half ended with a 2-0 victory for Mali. In the second half, Doumbia scored again for his side to seal the match in the 57th minute. Dorgeles put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal to qualify Mali for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Kenya Last Match
Kenya won its last game against Qatar in a friendly match. The result of the match was 1-2 in favor of the visitors. The African team scored a goal by Okumu in the 20th minute of the match. Fourteen minutes later, the Qatari side equalized thanks to a penalty kick by Al-Haydos in the 34th minute, with the first half ending in a 1-1 draw. The second half was to be lively but goalless until the final minutes, especially in stoppage time. Nondi scored for Kenya to win the match in the last minute of the game.
