Egypt vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

Egypt vs Tunisia game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Egypt vs Tunisia live, as well as the latest information coming out of Egypt.
Tunisia Lineup
Tunisia may field the following players for the match against Egypt: Aymen, Valery, Yassine, Talbi, Abdi, Layouni, Hannibal, Skhiri, Laidouni, Ltaief and Jouini.
Egypt Lineup
Egypt can field the following players for the match against Tunisia. El Shenawy, Hany, Gabr, Mohamed, Hamdi, Attia, Fathi, Mahmoud, Omar, Mostafa and Abdallah.
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 horas
Bolivia: 11:00 horas
Brasil: 12:00 horas
Chile: 12:00 horas
Colombia: 10:00 horas
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
USA (ET): 11:00 horas
Spain: 18:00 horas
Mexico: 10:00 horas
Paraguay: 12:00 horas
Peru: 10:00 horas
Uruguay: 13:00 horas
Where to Watch
The match between Egypt vs Tunisia can be seen on the YouTube channel of the African federation.
Last match between them
The last match between Egypt and Tunisia was in the semifinal of the Arab Cup. The match was very evenly matched throughout the 90 minutes and it was not until the last minute of the match that the game opened the floodgates. Solia scored an own goal to give the home side the win and send the fans into a frenzy to send Tunisia through to the final of the Arab Cup.
History
These teams have played each other a total of 25 times, with Tunisia winning more than their opponents. The Tunisian team has won on twelve occasions and on four occasions they have signed a draw. Egypt has managed to win on nine occasions between the two sides, so they can close the gap between Tunisia and Tunisia.
Tunisia Last Match
Tunisia beat Botswana by a landslide on matchday six of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. The goals had to wait, as the first half ended in a goalless draw, despite the home side's early arrivals, which opened the scoring in the second half. On the hour mark, Velaphi put through his own goal to give Tunisia the first goal, but it was not until the 82nd minute that Msakni scored the decisive goal. In stoppage time, Msakni scored again to give the Tunisians a 3-0 lead in the match to seal their passage to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Egypt Last Match
Egypt won in their last match against Ethiopia on match day three of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Egypt started with good pressure and more than one chance to score a goal but the goal did not come until the 37th minute, thanks to Fathi to put his team ahead on the scoreboard. From then on, the Egyptians put the game to bed to hold on to the result and that is why they took three points to score and sign the pass to the Africa Cup of Nations thanks to this victory.
Egypt vs Tunisia
Egypt vs Tunisia this Tuesday, September 12 at 18:00 Spanish time. The match is part of the friendly match day.