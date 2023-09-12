Egypt vs Tunisia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023
Egypt at the Africa Cup Qualifiers // Source: GettyImages

12:00 AM17 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Egypt vs Tunisia game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Egypt vs Tunisia live, as well as the latest information coming out of Egypt. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
11:55 PM22 minutes ago

Tunisia Lineup

Tunisia may field the following players for the match against Egypt: Aymen, Valery, Yassine, Talbi, Abdi, Layouni, Hannibal, Skhiri, Laidouni, Ltaief and Jouini.
11:50 PM27 minutes ago

Egypt Lineup

Egypt can field the following players for the match against Tunisia. El Shenawy, Hany, Gabr, Mohamed, Hamdi, Attia, Fathi, Mahmoud, Omar, Mostafa and Abdallah.
11:45 PM32 minutes ago

Photo

Tunisia at the Africa Cup Qualifiers // Source: GettyImages
Tunisia at the Africa Cup Qualifiers // Source: GettyImages
11:40 PM37 minutes ago

Match Schedule

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:00 horas 

Bolivia: 11:00 horas

Brasil: 12:00 horas

Chile: 12:00 horas 

Colombia: 10:00 horas

Ecuador: 10:00 horas

USA (ET): 11:00 horas

Spain: 18:00 horas

Mexico: 10:00 horas

Paraguay: 12:00 horas 

Peru: 10:00 horas

Uruguay: 13:00 horas

11:35 PM42 minutes ago

Where to Watch

The match between Egypt vs Tunisia can be seen on the YouTube channel of the African federation. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated score on VAVEL.
11:30 PMan hour ago

Last match between them

The last match between Egypt and Tunisia was in the semifinal of the Arab Cup. The match was very evenly matched throughout the 90 minutes and it was not until the last minute of the match that the game opened the floodgates. Solia scored an own goal to give the home side the win and send the fans into a frenzy to send Tunisia through to the final of the Arab Cup.
11:25 PMan hour ago

History

These teams have played each other a total of 25 times, with Tunisia winning more than their opponents. The Tunisian team has won on twelve occasions and on four occasions they have signed a draw. Egypt has managed to win on nine occasions between the two sides, so they can close the gap between Tunisia and Tunisia.
11:20 PMan hour ago

Tunisia Last Match

Tunisia beat Botswana by a landslide on matchday six of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. The goals had to wait, as the first half ended in a goalless draw, despite the home side's early arrivals, which opened the scoring in the second half. On the hour mark, Velaphi put through his own goal to give Tunisia the first goal, but it was not until the 82nd minute that Msakni scored the decisive goal. In stoppage time, Msakni scored again to give the Tunisians a 3-0 lead in the match to seal their passage to the Africa Cup of Nations.
11:15 PMan hour ago

Egypt Last Match

Egypt won in their last match against Ethiopia on match day three of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Egypt started with good pressure and more than one chance to score a goal but the goal did not come until the 37th minute, thanks to Fathi to put his team ahead on the scoreboard. From then on, the Egyptians put the game to bed to hold on to the result and that is why they took three points to score and sign the pass to the Africa Cup of Nations thanks to this victory.
11:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Egypt vs Tunisia this Tuesday, September 12 at 18:00 Spanish time. The match is part of the friendly match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
