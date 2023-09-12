Morocco vs Burkina Faso LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow the Morocco vs Burkina Faso game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Morocco vs Burkina Faso live, as well as the latest information coming out of Morocco. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Burkina Faso Lineup
Burkina Faso can field the following players for the match against Morocco: Koffi, Kaboré, Dayo, Adamo, Abdoul, Bangré, Salou, Adama, Sangaré, Badolo and Konate.
Morocco Lineup
Morocco can field the following players in order to play against Burkina Faso. Munir, Hakimi, Nayef, Saiss, Mazraoui, Idrissi, Maleh, Louza, Ziyech, Aboukhlal and En-Nesyri.
Photo
Match Schedule
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 14:30 horas
Bolivia: 13:30 horas
Brasil: 14:30 horas
Chile: 14:30 horas
Colombia: 12:30 horas
Ecuador: 12:30 horas
USA (ET): 13:30 horas
Spain: 20:30 horas
Mexico: 12:30 horas
Paraguay: 14:30 horas
Peru: 12:30 horas
Uruguay: 15:30 horas
Where to watch
The match between Morocco vs Burkina Faso can be seen on the YouTube channel of the African federation. In addition, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Last match between them
The last match between Morocco and Burkina Faso was a friendly match which Morocco won with a goal by Hakimi in the second half of the match. The Moroccans tried to increase the difference but the lack of aim condemned the African team that wanted to beat Burkina Faso playing well and showing the real Morocco that we saw in the World Cup in Qatar against the great teams of the world.
History
These teams have played against each other a total of 11 times, with Morocco winning more than their opponents. The Moroccan team has won on eight occasions and on two occasions they have signed a draw. Burkina Faso has managed to win on one occasion out of all the encounters, so they can close the gap between Morocco
Tunisia Last match
Burkina Faso drew in their last match against Eswatini corresponding to match day 6 of the African Cup Qualifiers where Burkina Faso had already qualified as first and scored to avoid problems in the qualification. The visitors did not qualify and finished last in the qualifying group and were therefore eliminated from qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Morocco Last match
Morocco lost their last match against South Africa by the minimum, 2-1. This defeat meant that South Africa qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and the Moroccan side will have to play in the final series to advance to the next stage. Munir scored an own goal in the fifth minute of the match, which turned the game on its head. In the second half, Morocco was to suffer another blow with Lepasa's goal. They reacted to this goal with Ziyech's goal in the 60th minute, but it was not enough for them to get something positive to take a point.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Morocco vs Burkina Faso this Tuesday, September 12 at 20:30 Spanish time. The match is part of the friendly match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.