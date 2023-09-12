Morocco vs Burkina Faso LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023
Marruecos Celebration // Source: GettyImages 

Stay tuned to follow the Morocco vs Burkina Faso game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Morocco vs Burkina Faso live, as well as the latest information coming out of Morocco.
Burkina Faso Lineup

Burkina Faso can field the following players for the match against Morocco: Koffi, Kaboré, Dayo, Adamo, Abdoul, Bangré, Salou, Adama, Sangaré, Badolo and Konate.
Morocco Lineup

Morocco can field the following players in order to play against Burkina Faso. Munir, Hakimi, Nayef, Saiss, Mazraoui, Idrissi, Maleh, Louza, Ziyech, Aboukhlal and En-Nesyri.
Marruecos Celebration // Source: GettyImages
Match Schedule

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 

Argentina: 14:30 horas 

Bolivia: 13:30 horas

Brasil: 14:30 horas

Chile: 14:30 horas 

Colombia: 12:30 horas

Ecuador: 12:30 horas

USA (ET): 13:30 horas

Spain: 20:30 horas

Mexico: 12:30 horas

Paraguay: 14:30 horas 

Peru: 12:30 horas

Uruguay: 15:30 horas

Where to watch

The match between Morocco vs Burkina Faso can be seen on the YouTube channel of the African federation.
Last match between them

The last match between Morocco and Burkina Faso was a friendly match which Morocco won with a goal by Hakimi in the second half of the match. The Moroccans tried to increase the difference but the lack of aim condemned the African team that wanted to beat Burkina Faso playing well and showing the real Morocco that we saw in the World Cup in Qatar against the great teams of the world.
History

These teams have played against each other a total of 11 times, with Morocco winning more than their opponents. The Moroccan team has won on eight occasions and on two occasions they have signed a draw. Burkina Faso has managed to win on one occasion out of all the encounters, so they can close the gap between Morocco
Tunisia Last match

Burkina Faso drew in their last match against Eswatini corresponding to match day 6 of the African Cup Qualifiers where Burkina Faso had already qualified as first and scored to avoid problems in the qualification. The visitors did not qualify and finished last in the qualifying group and were therefore eliminated from qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Morocco Last match

Morocco lost their last match against South Africa by the minimum, 2-1. This defeat meant that South Africa qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and the Moroccan side will have to play in the final series to advance to the next stage. Munir scored an own goal in the fifth minute of the match, which turned the game on its head. In the second half, Morocco was to suffer another blow with Lepasa's goal. They reacted to this goal with Ziyech's goal in the 60th minute, but it was not enough for them to get something positive to take a point.
Welcome to VAVEL

Morocco vs Burkina Faso this Tuesday, September 12 at 20:30 Spanish time. The match is part of the friendly match day.
