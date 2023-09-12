Switzerland vs Andorra LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Qualifiers 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Switzerland vs Andorra Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Switzerland vs Andorra Euro Qualifiers.
What time is the Switzerland vs Andorra match for Euro Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Switzerland vs Andorra of September 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Brasil: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Estados Unidos: 2:45 pm ET on VIX+.
México: 12:45 pm on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Perú: 1:45 pm on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 pm on Star+.
Venezuela: 2:45 pm on Star+.
Andorra's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Iker, Joel Guillen, Albert Alavedra, Max Llovera, Moisés San Nicolás, Jesús Rubio, Eric Vales, Marc Rebés, Joan Cervos, Jordi Aláez and Albert Rosas.
Switzerland's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schär, Ricardo Rodríguez, Edimilson Fernandes, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Zeki Amdouni, Ruben Vargas and Xherdan Shaqiri.
Players to watch from Andorra
The next three players are considered key to Andorra's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Switzerland. Player Albert Rosas (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Marc Rebés (#4) is another distributor of play on the field who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the tournament. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 22-year-old goalkeeper Iker Alvarez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday.
Andorra
Likewise, Andorra is in group I of the tournament. They are in sixth position in the group with 2 points after 0 games won, 2 drawn and 3 lost. This year they are looking to qualify for the Euro Cup and for that they will have to come out winners in Monday's match. They have several young players who will give a new face to the team and who will lead them to victory. Their last game was against Belarus on September 9, 2023, the match ended in a 0-0 draw at the Estadi Nacional d'Andorra and thus they achieved their second draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Switzerland
The next three players are considered key to Switzerland's offense and defense and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Andorra. The player Zeki Amdouni (#7) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (#23) he is another game distributor on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Tuesday .
Switzerland
The Swiss football team is in Group I along with Belarus, Romania, Kosovo, Israel and Andorra. They are in first place in the group with 11 points after winning 3 games, 2 tied and 0 lost. They seek to qualify for Euro 2024 and compete for the championship. They made several changes and a lot is expected of them, so their classification must be successful in terms of their goals. Their last game was against Kosovo on September 9, 2023 resulted in a draw, the match ended 2 to 2 at the Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri and thus they achieved their second draw of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade de Tourbillon is located in the city of Sion, Switzerland and is one of the oldest football stadiums in Switzerland. It will be the headquarters of this match, it has a capacity of 14,283 spectators, it was inaugurated on July 9, 1968 and was remodeled in 1989.