La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 16 between Liencres and Bejes

What time is stage 16 of La Vuelta 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bejes
In recent years, the Liébana region has made a place for itself in the history of La Vuelta. Fuente Dé, with that historic ride by Alberto Contador to flip the overall classification in 2012, is part of the list of great stages of the race. In 2023, the peloton will return to this area of great natural wealth to discover the village of Bejes, where the interpretation center of one of the gastronomic strongholds of the area is located: the picón cheese.
Liencres
Among the nooks and crannies of the rugged Cantabrian coast, Liencres has several beautiful beaches guarded by imposing rocky cliffs. Its natural wealth is concentrated in the Natural Park of the Dunes of Liencres, which extends from Punta del Águila, to the west, in Miengo, to the Canal de Hoz, to the east. The Pas Estuary, next to the dunes, offers a spectacular natural landscape that invites you to enjoy the coastline, either with a quiet walk along the sand or surfing the waves of the sea.
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)
⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Route of the stage
🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|54h 38'42"
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'37"
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 01'44"
|4
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 02'37"
|5
|Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 03'06"
|6
|Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'10"
|7
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'12"
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 05'02"
|9
|Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 05'30"
|10
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 08'39"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 15
|Top 10 - Stag 15
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Rui Costa (Portugal / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|03h 30'56"
|2
|Lennard Kämna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'02"
|5
|Andreas Lorentz Kron (Denmark / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'02"
|6
|Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar)
|+ 00'02"
|7
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spain / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'02"
|8
|Chris Hamilton (Australia / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'02"
|9
|Nico Denz (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'36"
|10
|Jimmy Janssens (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 01'07"