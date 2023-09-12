La Vuelta 2023 LIVE Updates: How to Watch Stage 16 between Liencres and Bejes
12:57 AMan hour ago

Tune in here the stage 16 of La Vuelta 2023 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 16 of La Vuelta 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the route between Liencres and Bejes. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
12:52 AMan hour ago

How to watch La Vuelta 2023 stage 16 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the stage 16 of La Vuelta 2023 Live on TV, your option is NBC Sports

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

12:47 AMan hour ago

What time is stage 16 of La Vuelta 2023?

This is the start time for stage 16 of La Vuelta 2023 on September 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports
Spain: 5:00 PM on RTVE
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

12:42 AMan hour ago

Bejes

In recent years, the Liébana region has made a place for itself in the history of La Vuelta. Fuente Dé, with that historic ride by Alberto Contador to flip the overall classification in 2012, is part of the list of great stages of the race. In 2023, the peloton will return to this area of great natural wealth to discover the village of Bejes, where the interpretation center of one of the gastronomic strongholds of the area is located: the picón cheese.

12:37 AMan hour ago

Liencres

Among the nooks and crannies of the rugged Cantabrian coast, Liencres has several beautiful beaches guarded by imposing rocky cliffs. Its natural wealth is concentrated in the Natural Park of the Dunes of Liencres, which extends from Punta del Águila, to the west, in Miengo, to the Canal de Hoz, to the east. The Pas Estuary, next to the dunes, offers a spectacular natural landscape that invites you to enjoy the coastline, either with a quiet walk along the sand or surfing the waves of the sea.

12:32 AMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟥 Leader of the general classification: Sepp Kuss (Jumbo - Visma)

🟩 Leader of the points classification: Kaden Groves (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⏹️ Leader of the mountain classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick - Step)

⬜ Leader of the youth classification: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

12:27 AMan hour ago

Route of the stage

After the second rest day, La Vuelta will continue on Tuesday to face the third and last week of the competition, which starts with a relatively quiet and short route. The riders will start from Liencres Playa and after 120 kilometers, they will reach Bejes in a climb of approximately six kilometers, being this place, where the finish line is located. The other difficulty of the day will be the intermediate sprint, which also brings a bonus in seconds.
12:22 AMan hour ago

🔟🟥 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) 54h 38'42"
2 Primoz Roglic (Slovenia / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'37"
3 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 01'44"
4 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 02'37"
5 Enric Mas (Spain / Movistar) + 03'06"
6 Marc Soler (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'10"
7 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'12"
8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Russia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 05'02"
9 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 05'30"
10 Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates) + 08'39"
12:17 AM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 15

This is the top 10 of stage 15:
Top 10 - Stag 15
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Rui Costa (Portugal / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) 03h 30'56"
2 Lennard Kämna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
3 Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
4 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'02"
5 Andreas Lorentz Kron (Denmark / Lotto Dstny) + 00'02"
6 Einer Rubio (Colombia / Movistar) + 00'02"
7 Cristian Rodriguez (Spain / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'02"
8 Chris Hamilton (Australia / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'02"
9 Nico Denz (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'36"
10 Jimmy Janssens (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 01'07"
12:12 AM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Rui Costa returned to taste a victory in a grand tour after 10 years and was left with the celebration on the last day of the second week in La Vuelta. In the end, the Portuguese rider won the battle between Lennard Kamna and Santiago Buitrago. There were no changes in the general classification.
12:07 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of stage 16 of the 2023 La Vuelta between Liencres and Bejes Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
