Germany vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: France

Stay tuned for live coverage of Germany vs. France

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Germany vs France live, as well as the latest information from the Signal Iduna Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Germany vs France online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Germany vs France can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Germany vs France international friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Germany vs France match on September 12, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 18:00 hours 

Nigeria: 6:00 a.m.

South Africa: 07:00 hours

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00

Belgium Statement

Didier Deschamps spoke ahead of the clash with Germany: "The situation was complicated, but now it's back to normal. So much the better. It's a win-win situation. I've spoken to him. It's fantastic for the French national team, of course, but also for the club and for him."

"He will be with us, it's a certainty. We would have tried to find solutions. He would not have replaced the competition, but we would have tried to compensate as much as possible. Kylian would have been with us even without playing in August."

"No, I'm not going to get involved. That's not my role. I talk to him, as I do with other players, but that's his career. I'm not an advisor. At most I give them an opinion if they ask for it."

"I've had discussions, but whatever the situation, I make sure I understand everything. Of course, not playing... For him, playing is priceless. But to have all his resources without being able to play for his club would have been impossible."

"The assessment, if it has to be made at this point, is very positive. He has total legitimacy internally. He has the ability to bridge the gap between the older and younger members of the team. Because of who he is, it's not something that weighs on him. He does it naturally. I've already argued with him a lot, but even more so now that he's captain."

"What is ego? Egotism? It's part of being a striker and it's a quality. But otherwise he is anything but egotistical. He's a team player with the ability to make a difference on his own. But that doesn't mean he neglects others. He's ambitious, he wants it all very quickly, he's already done a lot, but he still wants to do more. It's logical, given his history with the French national team. He takes on his new responsibilities without them being a burden. It opens up the team a bit more for him."

"I'm not the one who will decide. I am well aware that the Olympic Games are a big event with interests that go beyond the sporting framework. But the European Championship is still very important. It's a FIFA date when the players are available. Then there will be the question of the Olympic Games, which do not coincide with FIFA dates. The final decision-makers will be the club presidents. I hope and pray that the same thing will not happen as in 2021. Sylvain Ripoll was the victim of an unacceptable situation, and the problem did not come from foreign clubs. I want Thierry Henry to have the best possible France national team. But it's a fantasy to say who will or won't make it today."

France's final lineup

Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé.
Germany's final lineup.

 Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Süle, Schlotterbeck; Can, Gündogan, Sané; Havertz, Wirtz; Gnabry
How does France fare?

France arrives after beating Ireland two goals to nil on the last day of the qualifying round, the team led by Deschamps arrives with good numbers.

How does Germany arrive?

Germany arrives to this match after losing on Sunday against Japan in a friendly match, where the team coached by Flick had not been able to strike a lethal blow.

Germany vs France will be played at the Signal Iduna Stadium.

The Germany vs France match will be played at the Signal Iduna Stadium, located in Dortmund, Germany. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Germany vs France live stream, corresponding to the international friendly match. The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Stadium at 15:00.
