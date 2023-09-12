Italy vs Ukraine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Italy vs Ukraine match for UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star +, ESPN2, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on ViX
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Ukraine
In Ukraine, the presence of Viktor Tsygankov stands out. The 25-year-old Israeli midfielder, naturalized Ukrainian citizen, is emerging as one of the most important players of the team. He is currently the team's top scorer in the current edition of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers with two goals.
Key player - Italy
In Italy, the presence of Mateo Retegui stands out. The 24-year-old Argentine-born striker, who became an Italian citizen, is one of the most promising players for the future of his national team. He is currently the team's top scorer in the current edition of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers with two goals.
Italy vs Ukraine history
These two teams have met eight times. The statistics favor Italy, which has emerged victorious on six occasions, while the other two matches ended in draws.
In UEFA Euro Qualifiers
Referring only to the times they have met in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, we count four duels, where the numbers are in favor of Italy, which came out victorious in all of them.
If we take into account the times Italy has been at home against Ukraine in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, there are two matches, where the Italians have won both games.
Ukraine
Ukraine is coming from a draw at home against England and is still struggling to have a chance to qualify for the next European Championship. For now, they will have the task of beating the reigning champions if they want to leave them practically without chances.
Italy
Italy is in need of a victory. The team's performance in these qualifiers has not been as expected, especially after the draw in their visit to North Macedonia, a result that left them in a very critical situation, taking into account that there are only five members of their group.
Group C
- England - 13 PTS | 5 GP | 4 W | 1 D | 0 L | 14 GD
- Ukraine - 7 PTS | 4 GP | 2 W | 1 D | 1 L | 1 L | 0 GD
- Italy - 4 PTS | 3 GP | 1 W | 1 D | 1 D | 1 GD
- North Macedonia - 4 PTS | 4 GP | 1 W | 1 EP | 2 L | 2 L | -7 GD
- Malta - 0 PTS | 4 GP | 0 W | 0 D | 4 L | -8 GD