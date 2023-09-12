Venezuela vs Paraguay LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match
Image: Paraguay

Stay tuned for the Venezuela vs Paraguay live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Paraguay live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental de Maturin. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Paraguay live online

The match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Venezuela vs Paraguay can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Venezuela vs Paraguay match of the South American World Cup Qualifiers?

This is the kick-off time for the Venezuela vs Paraguay match on September 12, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 17:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 16:00 hours

Ecuador: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 8:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 4:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Japan: 17:00 hours

India: 21:00 hours 

Nigeria: 09:00 hours

South Africa: 10:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay Statements

Guillermo Barros Schelotto spoke ahead of the match: "We are all fine, I have the team in my head, but it is more or less defined. It will be an even match, Venezuela is a team with a good level and I imagine that they will try to be strong at home. We will try to do our business, which is to win, but I think it will be very even in every sense".

"The sensations were quite positive in relation to what we want to show. Even though against Peru, as they say, the ball didn't want to go in, we have to take the positive, we have shown character and that will help us for what is coming. It is always important to win, bearing in mind that these qualifiers are very complicated. Paraguay will always try to be the protagonist as we are at home and we want to do the same there in Venezuela and get the result we all want".

Paraguay's last line-up

Carlos Miguelina; Rojas, Balbuena, G.Gómez, Riveros; Almirón, Villasanti, Cubas, Gómez; Sosa, Avalos.
Venezuela's final lineup

Romo; Gonzalez, Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Del Pino, Herrera, Rincon, Savarino, Machis, Martinez, Rondon.
How does Paraguay arrive?

Venezuela arrives to this match after a goalless draw against Peru in the previous day of these qualifiers, the team will be looking for a lethal blow.

How does Venezuela arrive?

Venezuela did not have a good first match in this FIFA date and arrives after losing by the minimum against Colombia, so in this match they will look for a victory.

The Venezuela vs Paraguay match will be played at the Monumental Stadium in Maturin.

The Venezuela vs Paraguay match will be played at the Monumental Stadium of Maturin, located in Monagas, Venezuela. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Venezuela vs Paraguay match, corresponding to the Conmebol Qualifying match. The match will take place at the Monumental Stadium in Maturin, at 4:00 pm.
