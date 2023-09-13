Peru vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Fernando Rapallini will be the referee for the match, with Diego Bonfa and Facundo Rodríguez as assistants. The VAR will be run by German Delfino, with all the match officials coming from Argentina.
Probable Brazil
Brazil's probable team for the match is: Ederson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Rodrygo, Neymar and Raphinha; Richarlison.
Probable Peru
Peru's probable team for the match is: Gallese, Corzo, Callens, Abram and López; Taía, Yotún, Polo, Peña and Carrillo; Guerrero.
Red card!
Brazil have no absentees from the squad for the match, while Peru will be without Advíncula, who was red carded in the first qualifier.
Diniz!
Fernando Diniz, Brazil's coach, spoke about Neymar and the match Brazil played: "He's a very big idol. People have to recognize and accept that. He doesn't do anything to get this adoration from the public, it's natural because of the talent he has. The sympathy and empathy he arouses in the fans. It was the start of a bright future for him here in the national team and wherever he is. The team needs to be in this spirit (of fun). There were people who didn't know what he (Neymar) had come here to do. Scoring goals, breaking records, showing that he's super keen to live it up. As for the game, we had a lot of chances to score. We hadn't conceded a shot to Bolivia until their goal. It was a performance I really enjoyed and I'm pleased with it. Before the game started, I was enjoying this moment, a unique moment in my life as a coach, leading the national team. It's a nice movie of everything I've been through to get here".
Reynoso!
In a pre-match press conference, Peruvian coach Juan Máximo Reynoso spoke about the match against Brazil and analyzed how it is possible to play to win: "We're going to try to play an intelligent game against Brazil, but taking into account the collective and not the individual aspect of the rival. Every point can be won, but we have to work hard to get them. The points with Brazil are at stake and we have to try to win them. The proposal is to try and win. Let's talk about who's there, we have to manage who's there. I think that worries us and wears us down in order to get the best out of who's there. It's clear what I said several days ago, that the Qualifiers are the dynamic of the unforeseen, we have to work with that. What happened the other day in Paraguay (Advencula's sending off) is that we had to reinvent ourselves in an adverse situation, "The boys behaved themselves and more than one was surprised by their performance with one less. It's not normal to cope so well and so skillfully with one less player."
Qualifiers
Brazil lead the Qualifiers with three points, tied with Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia. Peru have one point, tied with Paraguay in sixth place.
Last Matches: Brazil
Brazil, on the other hand, have won two and lost one of their last games, all of them by a single goal. On June 17, they won 4-1 against Guinea, with goals from Joelinton, Rodrygo, Éder Militão and Vini Jr, while Guirassy netted. On the 20th, the defeat came against Senegal, 4-2, with goals from Diallo, Marquinhos, against, and Mané (2), while Paquetá and Marquinhos scored. And on Friday (8), Fernando Diniz's debut as Brazil coach, the team won 5-1 against Bolivia, with goals from Rodrygo (2), Raphinha and Neymar (2), while Ábrego scored a goal.
Last Matches: Peru
Peru have won one, lost one and drawn one of their last games. On June 16, they won 1-0 against South Korea, with a goal from Bryan Reyna. On June 20, they lost 4-1 to Japan, with goals from Hiroki Ito, Mitoma, Junya ito and Maeda, while Gonzáles added a second. And on Thursday (7), in the first round of qualifying, the draw was a goalless draw away to Paraguay.
